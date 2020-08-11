Loren Culp, the presumed Republican gubernatorial nominee who will face off against Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee this fall, gathered the support of more voters than the incumbent in the Nisqually Valley area.
Early ballot returns show the police chief of Republic, Washington, took a majority of votes in many precincts in and around Yelm, Rainier, McKenna and Roy.
Updated results as of Tuesday, Aug. 4, showed Culp in a comfortable second place position behind Inslee, who leads with 50.39 percent of the vote in the statewide race. Culp has garnered 17.18 percent of the vote and has a 8-point lead on fellow Republican candidate Joshua Freed, the former Bothell mayor.
The two candidates that garner the most number of votes during this August’s primary will move on to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
There were a total of 36 candidates for governor on the primary ballot.
Yelmites seem to have come out in support of Culp, according to numbers from the Thurston County Auditor’s Office.
Within the five precincts that make up the Yelm area, the majority of voters threw their support behind him. As of Tuesday press deadline, Culp led Inslee in those five precincts 668 to 507.
Culp has also garnered about 39.9 percent of all votes from the Yelm precincts and leads Inslee in those by 8 percentage points.
Culp leads Inslee in both the Lackamas and Bald Hills precincts thus far as well. Collectively, 138 votes had been cast for Culp and 74 for Inslee.
In the two precincts that encompass Rainier, there’s been a large turnout for Culp. So far, he’s the top candidate in Rainier with 299 votes to Inslee’s 176.
There are an estimated 10,000 ballots left to count in Thurston County.
In both Roy proper and the precinct surrounding much of the city, Culp leads 324 to Inslee’s 185 votes.
At an election night rally near Leavenworth, Culp thanked a crowd of supporters and his fellow Republican challengers.
“We’re going to return liberty and freedom back to Washington state,” he said. “The work starts now, right? We all need to talk to our friends who supported Mr. Freed, who supported Mr. Eyman… All the Republican candidates are good people. They have good intentions, right? To return Washington to freedom and end the 35 years of Democrat control in the Governor’s Mansion.”
