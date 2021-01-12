Dollar General, a Tennessee-based chain variety store, is coming to Rainier.
According to documents filed with the city last year, an applicant has proposed building a “new commercial building and associated entry, driveways, and parking area at 401 Binghampton (Street) in the City of Rainier.”
The proposed building would be built on a 1.19 acre lot on the corner of State Route 507 and Myers Street, and would be across the street from Wilkowski Park. According to the Thurston County Assessor’s Office, there are currently no buildings on the plot.
The applicant is Zaremba Group, an Ohio-based real estate and commercial construction management firm. According to documents submitted by SCJ Alliance, a Lacey consultant working on the project, the building is estimated to be about 35-feet tall.
Rainier City Planner Jim Gibson said all application materials seem to be in and it’s not expected that the applicant will need to turn in any additional documents or permits with the city.
The site is expected to be about 9,100 square feet, including the site development and parking structures, Gibson said. The square footage of the store wasn’t immediately known.
The applicant is currently working on a grading permit, which includes further detailed construction drawings.
According to its corporate website, Dollar General has more than 16,000 locations in 46 state. This most recent store opening is part of an expansion into Washington state which started last year with the opening of its first store in the state in Wahkiakum County.
“Our stores deliver everyday low prices on items including food, snacks, health, and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, seasonal items, paper products and much more from America’s most-trusted brands and products, along with high-quality private brands,” its site reads.
I'm thrilled that a new business is coming to our community. It feels past due. However, I am not thrilled at the location. There's already new apartment & storage units in the process of being built that utilizes the entry to the subdivision where I live. I would preferred it being built at the very large empty space of land before the train tressel when heading to Yelm. I'm not looking forward to the congestion trying to get in and out of my subdivision or the extra congestion of main town Rainier.
