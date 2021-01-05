The driver of a green SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee according to Yelm police, is believed to be responsible for a hit and run with a gate at the Yelm Middle School construction site.
According to police records, at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, officers responded to reports of the incident. The calling party reported a vehicle had struck the entrance gate to the construction site while turning and was leaving.
Upon arrival, officers noted the gate had been struck open and that one of the chain links appeared to be snapped due to the collision.
No suspects had been identified at the time of publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.