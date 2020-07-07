Lanes at SR 510 Backed Up for Two Hours on Monday
Both lanes of State Route 510 at Mullen Road were blocked for about two hours on Monday, July 6, following an accident involving two vehicles.
The Washington State Patrol was dispatched to the incident at about 8 p.m. after a report of a car accident that occurred at the intersection. No injuries were reported in the press memo, and DUI is suspected to be the cause of the accident.
According to WSP, a 2017 Jeep Wrangler was heading westbound on State Route 510 approaching Mullen Road when the driver of the vehicle crossed the centerline, striking a 2018 Kia Niro.
The driver of the Wrangler fled the scene and headed westbound shortly after the incident, but later struck a culvert. The Wrangler came to a rest on the shoulder at 35th Avenue Northeast, the press memo states.
The Kia Niro came to a stop where the initial accident occurred, blocking all lanes of State Route 510 at Mullen Road for approximately one hour and 52 minutes.
The names of those involved were not released by the state patrol.
Speeder Blows a 0.215 After Traffic Stop
A 36-year-old Yelm man was charged with one count of driving under the influence after a traffic stop led to him blowing upwards of 0.215 on the blood alcohol level test.
At about 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, a Yelm officer was tipped off that a white Dodge Ram 1500 was driving erratically and was last seen turning onto Old McKenna Highway from State Route 507. The vehicle was reportedly driving too fast in a 25 mph zone.
The officer was able to quickly make contact with the vehicle and perform a traffic stop. When approached by the officer and asked to undergo a field sobriety test, the Yelm man said there was no point as he was already drunk, according to police records.
After the Yelm man was unable to maintain instructed positions, per the field sobriety test, officers cuffed him and took him back to the police station for a blood alcohol content test. During this time, officers noted a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the man.
The man blew between a 0.206 and 0.215 during his test. Under state law, a person is guilty of driving under the influence when their alcohol concentration is at or above 0.08.
The driver noted that he had originally been at home, holding his infant daughter, when his daughter’s mother began arguing with him.
In order to escape her, he told officers, he left the residence in his truck, admitting he shouldn’t have been driving, let alone as fast as he was going.
Fraudulent Software Company Steals $4,000 from Yelm Man
A suspected fraudulent computer security company made off with $4,000 after a 78-year-old Yelm man filled out a form, providing his bank account information.
According to police reports, the man received a call on Thursday, July 2, from an unknown computer security company stating that they had secured his computer software remotely and needed $400 to secure it for the next year.
Not asking many questions, the Yelm man went along with filling out a form, but accidentally wrote $4,000 instead of $400, according to police reports.
After multiple attempts to call the number back, Yelm officers were able to reach a male who seemed impaired, according to the police report. The man, reported as “David,” would not give police any information as to who he was or what company he worked for.
Police told the 78-year-old Yelm man he was likely the victim of a scam and encouraged him to report the activity to his bank.
Yelm Man Charged With Negligent Driving
A 36-year-old Yelm man was cited with first-degree negligent driving during a traffic stop on July 4 after allegedly driving under the influence.
A Yelm officer was tipped off at about 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July to a driver who was driving recklessly and crossing the centerline, heading into oncoming traffic near Yelm Avenue and Clark Road.
According to radio calls, he was seen near the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue and was urinating in the front yard.
The officer arrived at the residence and made contact with the Yelm man, whose vehicle was stopped on the grass. The officer noted a strong smell of intoxicants and noticed he was unsteady standing.
A field sobriety test turned back with mixed results, though the officer could see the man had bloodshot and watery eyes.
The Yelm officers then cuffed the man, issued a citation for negligent driving, and released him.
