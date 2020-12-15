Keith Skogsberg, the passionate choir teacher who taught for nearly 25 years at Yelm Community Schools and touched many lives in the process, died on Dec. 3 at his home in the Four Corners area.
He was 77, and he died of natural causes, his family said.
Word spread quickly — online and in the community — in the days following his unexpected death.
For past students, he’s remembered as an instructor who pushed his pupils to go the extra mile and as a man who was always willing to lend an ear to those facing personal problems. To the community, he was a well-known renaissance man who held a commanding, yet humbling grace while spreading his love of music. And to his family, Skogsberg served as a loving father who put as much — if not, more — into his family as he did his craft.
“He was certainly a father figure to a lot of people, but we never felt that we got less of him because of that,” said Erik Skogsberg, 37, his son.
Theo Skogsberg, 69, Keith’s wife, said “he was a force of nature, and so strong, and he went quick.”
Family members say they are currently in the process of setting up a memorial scholarship in Skogsberg’s name. A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign linked to their fundraising efforts can be found at gf.me/u/zcnpbm.
“The Skogs,” as he was known, taught choir at many local schools, including Yelm High School, Yelm Middle School and Ridgeline High School, starting in September 1988 and retiring June 2014. Before that, he taught for about 20 years in Nevada and in his home state of Idaho.
At Yelm, he started the district choir festival around the year 2000, his family says, and his vocal ensembles were annual mainstays at the Christmas in the Park event.
Yelm Mayor JW Foster said Skogsberg and the light he brought to the community through music was a great treasure to many people.
“He was an ambassador, a convener of local arts, and chief song master at Christmas in the Park and other community events,” Foster said in a statement. “And, even more importantly, Keith Skogsberg was just one of those good men who you could believe in and appreciate for that alone.”
Joe Richardson, an associate pastor at Yelm Prairie Christian Center and a 2001 Yelm High School graduate, was one of Skogsberg’s students.
“When I heard the news, I was in shock. I thought he’d live to be 150,” Richardson said over the phone Monday night. “He really knew how to unlock that potential that individuals really didn’t even know they had. And then, all of sudden, you’re walking on a path that you never thought you could because your teacher told you you were good at something you didn’t think you were.”
He said he remembers his former teacher as an open, inclusive individual who was always lending an ear to students’s struggles or problems. Vocal lessons were akin to therapy sessions. Richardson said Skogsberg helped many students find the right path and find out what they were good at.
The choir classroom was always filled with students from diverse backgrounds too, Richardson said.
“From the jocks to the popular kids, it was an all-inclusive place,” Richardson said. “And then you would become friends with people you never would have thought you would, because that’s what choir was.”
Frankie Richardson, Joe’s wife, told the Nisqually Valley News that their former teacher would often offer vocal lessons after school for $5 — a steal considering the price professional lessons would normally cost.
“I think he just wanted to provide the time for students to grow, he wanted to provide that opportunity and didn’t want to stop that progress from happening,” Frankie Richardson said.
One particular memory of Skogsberg that sticks out to Frankie Richardson happened during her senior year. It was the spring of 2009, and it was the school’s last choir concert of the year.
She was supposed to sing a duet with a classmate on stage; the piece was “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better),” a show tune by Irving Berlin.
She was dismayed, though, when her duet partner got sick the day of the concert.
“Of course, Mr. Skogsberg jumped in and sang it with me,” she said. “I’m just glad he could jump in and do that. It was really special.”
Theo and Keith Skogsberg met at the Reno Little Theater in 1975, she said, during a children’s production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” He was coaching the music and she was running the sound.
“We loved theater, all throughout the years,” Theo Skogsberg said.
Keith Skogsberg was teaching music at nearby Billinghurst Middle School. At that time, he was a music scholar who had recently traded in an opportunity to sing at the San Francisco Metropolitan Opera for his passion of teaching in public schools.
While in Reno, Theo Skogsberg said, he helped start the vocal jazz group JOY, which stands for Jazz Organization for Youth, the members of which are still heavily connected today.
Theo said she got to know Keith after rehearsals when cast members and stage hands would flock to local eateries. Their first date, she recalls, was at a pizza parlor.
Her first impressions of him was that he was a caring person who held a commanding presence. “That’s his personality. He was a force of nature,” she said.
She could tell early on though that his Idaho roots ran deep.
“That was a big part of him. He was a musician, and he was able to talk to people of all walks of life, but he was a farmer man,” she said.
After marrying, the family moved back to Idaho to raise a family. But after four years, Keith decided to move the family to Yelm after accepting a teaching position with the school district.
His sons Erik and Nik Skogsberg told the Nisqually Valley News over the phone they had fond memories of growing up on their small, 2-acre plot south of Yelm. The family still owns the house today.
“Being out on the land here, we always had a great experience working out here, whether that’s in the garden or in the shop,” Erik Skogsberg said.
“He was a lifelong teacher. He wasn’t the type of father or teacher who wouldn’t just do stuff for you,” Nik said. “He was very, very handy.”
The two brothers took choir from their father for nearly four straight years.
“At one point, my brother and I were in the same classroom with him for the entire year … We never got preferential treatment. The only way you could tell we were his children were that we called him father,” Nik Skogsberg said.
Erik Skogsberg noted that high school was a real turning point for him in finding out where he belonged. The space his father created in the classroom, he said, promoted experimentation and reward for students.
Joe Richardson has a close relationship with the Skogsberg family. His wife, Frankie, said Keith and Theo came to their wedding.
He still keeps in touch with Erik, with whom he shares a graduating class, and has a close relationship with Nik.
Joe Richardson said he, Nik Skogsberg and a small number of friends are discussing whether or not they’d like to shave off their winter beards in a similar Fu Manchu-style moustache that Keith Skogsberg would sport.
“Frankie would never let me shave my beard for nothing, but she said I could shave my beard for Skogs,” Joe Richarson said. “I could do it for Skogs.”
