Learn to be a better home gardener and steward of the environment with Washington State University Extension’s new online Home Horticulture Training program.
The training focuses on a wide range of horticulture topics taught online via Zoom by WSU faculty, staff, WSU Master Gardeners and other regional experts. It will occur, weekly, on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 9 through April 24, 2021.
Tuition for this training program is $300, and trainees must have a computer with internet access, an e-mail account and a Zoom account to participate. Registration is open until Dec. 18, or until the class is full, whichever comes first. The tuition fee also includes access to WSU Extension’s online Master Gardener Training Modules and the extensive Master Gardener Manual.
Those enrolled in the course will be expected to participate in weekly online quizzes, a final exam and attend most classes. Trainees can expect an average of three to five hours of homework a week. All training is open book and no memorization is expected.
Those participating will earn a Home Horticulture Certificate of Completion. The Home Horticulture Training is for personal information only and completing the training is not the same as completing the requirements to become a certified WSU Master Gardener volunteer. The next WSU Master Gardener of Thurston County volunteer training will not occur until 2022.
For more information and to register for the Home Horticulture Training, visit www.extension.wsu.edu/thurston/gardening or email Program Manager Cori Carlton for questions at cori.carlton@co.thurston.wa.us.
