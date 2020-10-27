A 49-year-old Rainier woman was injured after a crash Friday, Oct. 23, in Mason County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Tracey L. Quackenbush was a passenger in a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Todd M. Quackenbush, 51, of Rainier, when the crash occurred as they were traveling northbound at about 3:40 p.m. on State Route 3.
Two vehicles — driven by a 35-year-old Gig Harbor resident and a 67-year-old Port Townsend man, respectively — were stopped for traffic near mile marker 7. The truck driven by Todd Quackenbush could not stop in time, locked its brakes and rear-ended the Gig Harbor man’s pickup truck. That truck was then pushed into the Port Townsend man’s Ford pickup truck.
Tracey Quackenbrush was transported to Mason General Hospital. There were no additional injuries.
All motorists involved were wearing seat belts.
The state patrol listed the cause of the crash as exceeding reasonable safe speed.
