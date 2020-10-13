The Thurston County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to receive public testimony on the annual update of the county Capital Improvement Program (CIP), which is Appendix G of the Thurston County Comprehensive Plan. The CIP is updated annually to provide information on planned capital facilities projects for the coming six years.
The CIP annual update is item four on the 2020/2021 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this public hearing will be held virtually.
The Planning Commission will provide a link on their agenda, posted one week before the meeting, at: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/planning/Pages/pc-meetings.aspx.
If you are unable to attend the public hearing, you can submit written comments to Jennifer Davis, community planning manager, at Jennifer.Davis@co.thurston.wa.us no later than 4 p.m. on Oct. 21. You can also mail or hand deliver comments to:
Thurston County Community Planning and Economic Development
Attn: Jennifer Davis, Community Planning Manager
Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1
2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW
Olympia WA, 98502
The proposal can be reviewed online at: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/planning/Pages/capital-improvements.aspx.
To request disability accommodations, call the reasonable accommodation coordinator at least three days prior to the meeting at 360-786-5440. People with speech or hearing disabilities can call via Washington Relay at 711 or 800-833-6388.
