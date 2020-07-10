Rainier-based Black Dawg Farm and Sanctuary has been accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.
According to a news release from the global nonprofit group, which notified Black Dawg back in June, the sanctuary’s accreditation signifies “adherence to standards addressing the sustainability of the organization, ethical principles, finances, staffing, education outreach, security and safety and other operational aspects.”
“Anyone can rescue animals from desperate situations and provide sanctuary, but what sets sanctuaries such as ours apart are the rigorous standards to meet and adhere to the thorough Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries,” Kelly Lapham, executive director of Black Dawg Sanctuary, said in a prepared statement.
Black Dawg Sanctuary is located at 12020 123rd Ave. in Rainier. You can learn more about the organization by visiting www.blackdawg.org. Black Dawg Sanctuary relies on donations from the public. You can sponsor animals as well as help with fundraising activities.
