In a first for the regionally-renowned environmental and cultural celebration, the 31st annual Nisqually Watershed Festival will be held online this year, according to a news release from the Nisqually River Foundation.
“When we knew we would have to cancel the in-person festival this year, we wanted to take the opportunity to try something new and showcase parts of the watershed’s story that people don’t often see,” Festival Director Ashley Von Essen said in a prepared statement. “Our partners have gone above and beyond to make this event happen and we’re excited to see what people bring to this new medium.”
The livestream for this event will take place on YouTube and is scheduled to begin 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. The event will feature content from more than 20 local partners, virtually visit popular destinations in the watershed and try hands-on science and creative activities from home.
Favorite performers from years past — including Mr. Lizard’s Mobile Zoo, the Nisqually Tribe’s Canoe Family, Olympia Highlands, Wolf Haven, the Orca Network and more — will also be present.
“The river didn’t stop running with the pandemic and neither has our community,” Nisqually River Foundation Executive Director Justin Hall said in a prepared statement. “Having a virtual festival this year is important to remind us that we’re still connected to nature and to each other.”
More information and event registration can be found at www.nisquallyriver.org/festival/.
Attendees are also encouraged to post photos, artwork and stories about what the watershed means to them personally on social media.
