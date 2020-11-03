Democratic two-term Lacey City Councilman Michael Steadman is ahead of Independent incumbent Gary Edwards on election night in the race for Thurston County Commissioner District No. 2.
Steadman was ahead of Edwards 52.25 percent to 47.4 percent. Steadman tallied 59,975 votes to Edwards’ 54,415. A total of 114,779 Thurston County residents voted in the election.
Reached by phone election night, Steadman was elated.
“I feel like our message and platform and all the hard work we did in the last year resonated with the residents,” he said. “People want their representatives to work as hard for them as they, themselves, work for their own families. They don’t want politicians playing it safe and sitting on their hands doing nothing — and they want a better quality of life and to be part of the discussion.”
Edwards, a longtime Thurston County Sheriff who is completing his first term as commissioner, easily beat Steadman in the Aug. 4 commissioner primary race, 57 percent to 42 percent, but only voters in District 2, the easternmost of the county’s three districts, were eligible to cast ballots in the primary.
Voters from all three districts cast ballots in the general election.
Steadman, 50, was elected to the Lacey City Council in 2013 and re-elected in 2017. He graduated from Milpitas High School in California in 1989 and was in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves from 1991 to 1999. He currently owns Steadman Properties, a commercial leasing company in Lacey.
Edwards, 73, was elected to the Thurston County Board of Commissioners in 2016 and before that served 37 years in law enforcement — 20 of those as Thurston County sheriff. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968 and is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Edwards is no stranger to District 2, having graduated from Yelm High School before attending universities out of state and graduating from the National FBI Academy.
