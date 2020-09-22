A 40-year-old Graham man was booked Sunday, Sept. 13, into Thurston County Jail on charges of felony domestic violence, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree assault after allegedly kidnapping a 36-year-old man and brandishing a gun on a property near Rainier.
According to reports from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the two were reportedly former roommates.
Deputies were dispatched for a welfare check around midnight, Sept. 13, to the 14100 block of Vaile Cutoff Road. According to police reports, deputies had reason to believe a male, Jeremiah Stephens, 40, of Graham, was en route to the location and was a person of interest in a kidnapping and assault that occurred in rural Pierce County.
Deputies arrived shortly after midnight to the property where it was believed the victim had family staying. Multiple tents and camping trailers were reportedly at the property, and deputies were able to come across a tent occupied by the victim’s wife and her three children.
The victim’s wife, who was crying, told deputies that Stephens had kidnapped her husband. Another resident who saw the kidnapping told deputies that Stephens had pulled up to the main gate of the property in a vehicle and met the victim at the gate. Stephens then reportedly threatened to shoot the victim over a previous domestic incident that occurred when the two were living together.
The resident told deputies that the victim likely went with him out of fear. The victim’s wife then told deputies it was likely that Stephens would be taking him back to his house in Pierce County. Before taking off, Stephens reportedly told the victim’s wife to not call law enforcement or he’d kill them.
At that point, according to police reports, deputies witnessed a man running toward the encampment, breathing heavily and sweating. Officers were able to identify this individual as the victim.
The victim told deputies that when he confronted Stephens he had brandished a gun from the seat of his car.
“At this point, Jeremiah stated ‘do anything dumb and I’ll shoot your ass,’” the police report states. “This was where Jeremiah stepped out of the vehicle, and with the gun still pointed at (the victim), Jeremiah concealed it inside the front pocket of his sweatshirt.”
The victim said Stephens drove them back to his residence in Pierce County, where he was able to escape while he was using the restroom. This is when he reportedly contacted Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The victim told Thurston County deputies he was then able to get a friend to drive him back to Vail Cutoff Road.
After speaking with the victim, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department was able to locate Stephens and take him into custody.
Stephens told officers that he was angry at the victim because he had seen video footage of him striking his girlfriend over the head with some object.
“After telling me this, he moved on to tell me why he actually made contact with (the victim) off of Vail Cutoff Rd.,” the police report reads. “He claimed that when (the victim) moved out of his house, he left it a mess. He was only there to ask (him) to come back and clean up his mess.”
