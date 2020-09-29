Get your apples while they’re juicy and crisp.
Where, you ask?
Through the Rainier Senior Center, where all things juicy and crisp originate.
The center is selling hand-picked, tree-ripened Fuji apples from Eastern Washington to help support its activities and see it through the economic hardships of COVID-19. All profits from the sale will support the senior center, which provides healthy meals and fellowship to the city’s seniors.
Interested apple lovers may choose between two quantities of apples: 20-pound boxes for $25, or 40-pound boxes for $40. Order now, and you’ll receive your healthy goodies from mid to late June.
To order, simply call George Johnson at 360-292-5363 or mail your payment to the Rainier Senior Center, P.O. Box 67, Rainier, WA., 98576. All orders must be pre-paid prior to shipment day.
The senior center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. It plans to reopen on Oct. 5 after temporarily closing in mid March due to COVID-19.
Monthly donations to support Rainer’s seniors may be offered through Linda Johnson at 360-292-5364 or George Johnson at 360-292-5363. Donations may also be made to the Rainier Senior Center.
