In what may have seemed an interminable 2020 election — what with the COVID-19 pandemic and the skirmishes roiling the state’s governor’s race and the nation’s presidential contest — the Thurston County Canvassing Board certified the election results right on time, Nov. 24.
Final numbers revealed that a phenomenal 83.83 percent of the county’s 201,865 registered voters cast ballots from a total of 284 precincts. For full results of all races, visit the Thurston County Auditor’s office at https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/auditor or the Washington Secretary of State at https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/.
Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall was notably pleased with how this year’s local general election played out. In email responses to the Nisqually Valley News on Monday, she expressed her satisfaction.
“I am extremely proud of my staff and of the voters in Thurston County for the conduct of our election,” she wrote. “We have strong laws in Washington state that protect every voter’s right to make their voice heard. I think given the unprecedented time we live in, this election went off well.”
Hall was especially pleased that the county — even with its huge voter turnout — was able to ensure the integrity of every vote and that no system glitches caused irreconcilable ballot discrepancies.
“We count every legal vote,” she wrote. “And, more importantly, our elections reconciled ballots to zero. This means every ballot that came into our possession was accounted for in the final tally.”
Hall also praised what she called the county’s “COOP” — or continuity of operations plan — that helped ensure a smooth election process and was already functionable before the pandemic locked down county offices.
“(COOP) guided us as we built a new system to serve voters during the pandemic,” she wrote. “We had our plan in place before the pandemic, and we regularly practice it. Our experience in this election shows the value of planning ahead.”
Pierce County also certified its election on Nov. 24. The county’s election department reported an overall turnout of 82.26 percent.
Here is the final breakdown of local races in Thurston and Pierce counties:
10th Congressional District Representative: Democrat Marilyn Strickland — 167,937 votes (49.33 percent); Democrat Beth Doglio — 121,040 votes (35.56); Write-in — 51,430 (15.11 percent).
Legislative District 2 Senator: Republican Jim McCune — 51,941 votes (63.63 percent); Democrat Rick Payne — 29,477 votes (36.11 percent); Write-in — 216 votes (0.26 percent).
Legislative District 2 Representative Pos. 1: Republican Andrew Barkis — 65,621 votes (95.37 percent); Write-in — 3,189 votes (4.63 percent).
Legislative District 2 Representative Pos. 2: Republican JT Wilcox —53,522 votes (65.51 percent); Democrat Veronica Whitcher Rockett — 27,952 (34.19 percent); Write-in — 248 votes (0.3 percent).
Thurston County Commissioner District 1: Democrat Carolina Mejia — 91,240 votes (57.89 percent); Republican C Davis — 65,767 (41.73 percent); Write-in — 602 votes (0.38 percent).
Thurston County Commissioner District 2: Independent Gary Edwards — 78,408 votes (50.63 percent); Democrat Michael Steadman — 75,780 votes (48.93 percent); Write-in — 676 votes (0.44 percent).
The Secretary of State is scheduled to certify the statewide 2020 election on Dec. 3
