Just because we’re in the middle of a global health crisis doesn’t mean Yelmites can’t get out and responsibly enjoy some spooky, scary festivities.
Here are some Halloween events that are being hosted in the Nisqually Valley. To have your event added, simply email NVN Assistant Editor Eric Rosane at erosane@yelmonline.com with the details.
• Saturday, Oct. 24: The Outpost Church in Yelm is hosting an online pumpkin carving contest with submissions due Oct. 24. In order to enter, contestants just need to carve up a pumpkin, take a photo with the artist in the photo and submit it via Facebook Messenger to the church’s page, www.facebook.com/theoutpostyelm. Public voting will go live on Sunday, Oct. 25, and five winners will be announced Sunday, Nov. 1. More information can be found on the church’s Facebook page.
• Saturday, Oct. 24: The Yelm Senior Center will host a haunted scavenger hunt from 2 to 6 p.m. at its facilities. This is the first year the nonprofit has hosted this scavenger hunt and the third Saturday this month volunteers have hosted it. The cost is $5 per person or $15 for groups up to five people. All proceeds go to benefit the Senior Center.
• Saturday, Oct. 31: A drive-through trunk-and-treat will be hosted by the Crossroads Community Covenant Church near Four Corners from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 31: A candy car dash, with prizes and treats, will be hosted at the Yelm Prairie Christian Center from 6 to 8 p.m.
Thurston County Public Health and Social Services recommends residents take precautions and incorporate healthy habits into their celebrations this year.
The county recommends avoiding crowded Halloween parties and events, keeping trick-or-treat parties small, maintaining a 6-foot social distance from other groups, incorporating a cloth face mask, washing hands before and after and bringing hand sanitizer.
More tips on safely celebrating Halloween can be found at this link: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/phssdocuments/Thurston%20halloween%20tips.pdf.
