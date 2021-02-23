A Yelm man is out a couple of generators and a bag of microphones worth a total of $4,500 after a couple of unidentified males allegedly stole the items from the man’s Yelm warehouse.
According to police reports, a Yelm police officer and two deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the warehouse at 501 103rd Ave. N.E. Dispatch indicated that two males were possibly inside the warehouse, but when the officers arrived, the warehouse was empty and the north door had been kicked in.
Officers with K9 Jaxx proceeded to track the suspects, which led to a Lexus SUV parked across the street. The vehicle was on, but not running, the officers observed, and the ignition had a key inside with the head broken off.
The warehouse owner then showed up at the scene and showed the officer multiple videos of two white males inside the building, who noticed the officers when they arrived and subsequently fled out the back door.
The next morning at 11:11 a.m., another Yelm officer followed up and was told by the warehouse owner that a vehicle — a 2000 to 2006 Hyundai or Volvo — parked at First Baptist Church was related to the burglary. The video supplied by the warehouse showed the suspects exit the vehicle at 3:18 a.m. A backpack was located inside the vehicle, which prompted the officer to impound it pending a search warrant.
The officer later identified the registered owner of the vehicle, who said her sister had been driving it when it overheated and broke down at about midnight. The sister said the backpack belonged to her boyfriend, and the officer said her boyfriend could be a suspect in the burglary.
The officer viewed a Department of Licensing photo of the boyfriend that appeared similar to the suspect he had viewed on the security video, but the officer couldn’t positively identify the suspect.
The officer cited conflicting information when he called the vehicle’s registered owner and told her that her sister could be lying about the suspect’s vehicle and its contents and urged the owner to convince her sister to be honest about what she knew about the burglary.
That concluded the officer’s involvement in the incident to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.