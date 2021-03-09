An automotive sales company is looking to construct and develop a new 12,000-square-foot dealership along State Route 507 in Yelm.
The listed property, located at 17141 State Route 507, would be right across the street from the Yelm Walmart.
The city of Yelm received a notice of application by Tacoma-based Larson & Associates on behalf of Ryan Cruz on Jan. 28, along with an environmental review under the State Environmental Policy Act and a preliminary stormwater report. The city determined the package complete on Feb. 8.
Last week, the city posted a determination that the project would not cause significant adverse impacts on the environment. A screening for Mazama pocket gopher activity came back negative, according to a list of findings from the city.
Due to its proximity to the future Yelm Loop project, which will feature a roundabout at the intersection of 170th Street and State Route 507, the city listed a stipulation saying “no building, parking area, or permanent feature may be located within the area of the future SR510 Yelm Loop extension.”
According to Thurston County’s GeoData Center, the lot is 8.92 acres in size and has been owned by a couple out of Milton in Pierce County since 2006. There are two mid-20th century ramblers currently located on the property, according to the county Assessor’s Office, with both listed as being in poor condition.
The land was valued at $142,800 in the most recent assessment year.
