The Nisqually Indian Tribe is among 17 Washington state tribes that will receive a grant to help their dental clinics provide essential oral health needs.
The grants from the Arcora Foundation amount to $1,085,000; each tribe is expected to receive about $70,000. The foundation, a nonprofit funded by Delta Dental of Washington, is dedicated to improving oral health and advancing health equity across the state.
“We can’t stress it enough – oral health is essential to overall health, and that remains true during this pandemic,” said Arcora Foundation President and CEO Vanetta Abdellatif. “Gum disease is linked to heart disease, diabetes complications and respiratory illnesses, which are major risk factors for COVID-19. Oral disease also is linked to stroke and pregnancy complications. Making sure people have access to oral health care is an equity issue and remains critically important.”
According to Arcora, the tribes will use the grant money to purchase additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other safety equipment, make capital improvements to protect staff and patients, train staff, and buy teledentistry equipment and additional minimally invasive dentistry supplies.
The grants are especially critical now, Arcora said, because tribal dental programs were hit hard by the onset of COVID-19 that limited patient visits and forced clinics to reduce expenses, lay off employees, and dip into financial reserves.
“The grant money will enable clinics to focus as much of their resources as possible specifically on patient care,” said Joe Finkbonner, a member of the Arcora Board of Trustees and the Lummi Tribe. “That’s important, because with the long closure and continuing limitation on the number of patients that can be seen at any one time, there will continue to be a significant backlog of people who need to get in for dental care. It is an honor to support tribes in continuing to improve the oral health of American Indian/Alaska Native people.”
