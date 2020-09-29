Mount Rainier

Mount Rainier rises above the foothills at sunset as seen from State Route 7 on Monday.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

After a period of smoke-filled skies and poor air quality sparked by Oregon and California wildfires followed by storms carrying heavy rain and wind, the Nisqually Valley area and the surrounding region were granted a reprieve this week. The start of fall in Western Washington brought with it plenty of sun and blue skies, though forecasters were predicting Tuesday, Sept. 29, that smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon could return. Still, the National Weather Service in Seattle was predicting an extended dry period for the Yelm area and surrounding region with no rain in the forecast well into the first week of October. 

Mount Rainier

Mount Rainier sets the backdrop in Yelm Monday afternoon.
Yelm Water Tower

The Yelm Water Tower is seen through foliage Monday afternoon.
Sunshine

The sunshines down on trees off State Route 7 on Monday.
Mount Rainier

Visitors at the Tan Wax Country Chapel sit on a park bench and enjoy a view of Mount Rainier Monday afternoon near Eatonville.

 

