After a period of smoke-filled skies and poor air quality sparked by Oregon and California wildfires followed by storms carrying heavy rain and wind, the Nisqually Valley area and the surrounding region were granted a reprieve this week. The start of fall in Western Washington brought with it plenty of sun and blue skies, though forecasters were predicting Tuesday, Sept. 29, that smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon could return. Still, the National Weather Service in Seattle was predicting an extended dry period for the Yelm area and surrounding region with no rain in the forecast well into the first week of October.
