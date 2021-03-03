Ford F-550 Stolen From Lot Off Rhoton Road
A white 2017 Ford F-550, valued at about $80,000, was reported stolen Sunday from an unoccupied lot near the 800 block of Rhoton Road.
According to police reports, officers made contact with employees from a local landscaping business around 8:40 a.m. One of them told officers that sometime the night before an unknown suspect had cut the lock off of their gate, located a hidden key for the remodeled dump truck and drove off with it.
Nearby equipment had also been rummaged through, with an estimated $20,000 in tools reportedly stolen.
Police were unable to recover any surveillance footage and there were no suspects as of Tuesday. The vehicle has since been entered into a stolen vehicle log.
Roy Man Busted on Stolen Firearm Charges After Attempting to Shoplift at Yelm Walmart
A 36-year-old Roy man over the weekend was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and third-degree theft after he, his son and another man attempted to shoplift roughly $314 worth of consumable goods at the Yelm Walmart.
According to Yelm police reports, officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. Saturday to a report of shoplifting in progress at the shopping center. One of the men was armed with a pistol, dispatch told police.
Upon arrival, a Yelm officer made contact with one of the suspects and placed him in handcuffs in a nearby office, according to police reports. One of the store’s theft prevention employees told officers the armed suspect was down a nearby aisle.
Police made contact with the Roy man. According to police reports, the suspect was wearing a black Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber pistol on a waistband holster. The firearm was reportedly loaded with 12 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.
After checking the gun’s serial number, officers concluded it was stolen out of Thurston County. The Roy man told officers he didn’t know the firearm was stolen and said he’d recently purchased it at a gun show in Spanaway. He agreed to bring in the sales paperwork at a later date.
According to police reports, the Roy man did not have a valid concealed pistols license.
Charges of third-degree theft, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a pistol without a license were forwarded to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office. The Roy man was not booked into jail since he was with his young son and claimed the firearm was bought at a gun show.
Yelm Man Involved in Fatal Crash on I-5 Near Tacoma
A 31-year-old Yelm man walked away without injuries Friday, Feb. 26, after his vehicle struck another stopped in traffic on Interstate 5, causing a fatal traffic collision.
An 81-year-old Tacoma woman died due to the crash after the Yelm man’s vehicle struck her vehicle, and in turn her vehicle struck another, according to Washington State Patrol.
It’s not believed drugs or alcohol played a part in the incident, and the man has been cited for following too close. Lanes on I-5 southbound were blocked for nearly six hours.
According to the State Patrol, the incident occurred around 4:50 p.m.
The Yelm man was traveling southbound on I-5, just north of 84th Street in Pierce County, when his freight truck struck the Tacoma woman’s 2019 Nissan Sentra.
The Sentra then struck the vehicle ahead of it, a 1998 Ford Ranger. Both vehicles were totaled, though the driver of the Ranger walked away from the scene without any injuries.
