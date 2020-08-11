After a chase that began on State Route 507 in McKenna on Wednesday evening, Aug. 5, and continued over hilly backroads in Pierce County, Yelm police with the help of Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one woman on suspicion of third-degree theft and third-degree trespassing. Officers are still searching for her male companion.
The man is suspected of possessing a stolen vehicle, recklessly endangering the woman and her unborn child, third-degree theft and driving with a suspended license.
The eventful night began at 8:17 p.m. when two Yelm police officers responded to a report from Yelm Walmart asset-protection employees that a woman in the store was concealing items — a precursor, they believed, to shoplifting. The woman was seen carrying a “huge purse” that police believed was used to hide stolen items. She was accompanied by a man who appeared to be in his 30s wearing Seattle Seahawks’ pants.
The man and woman left the store at about 8:20 p.m. and entered a silver Dodge Durango without license plates. The woman was wearing the pair of leggings Walmart employees confirmed had been stolen. A Yelm police officer arrived about a minute later and activated his emergency lights as the vehicle left the Walmart parking lot and headed onto State Route 507 north towards McKenna.
The officers pulled the vehicle over on State Route 507 after it had passed about five cars before finally stopping, and a second Yelm officer arrived as backup. Officers later discovered that the Dodge had a temporary permit in its window that matched a 2002 Chevrolet Impala and concluded that the vehicle was probably stolen.
As the officer began walking up to the vehicle with the second Yelm officer behind him, he noticed the driver intently staring at him from the driver’s side mirror, so the officer waved at the driver and continued walking toward him. When he got to the vehicle’s rear bumper, the driver accelerated from the traffic stop and fled north on SR 507.
The officers ran back to their patrol vehicles and gave chase on SR 507, pursuing the vehicle at speeds from 30 to 80 mph over the area’s blind curves and hills.
Though officers tried to keep up with the vehicle, they eventually lost sight of the Dodge in Pierce County as the officers slowed down over safety concerns. The officers ended their pursuit at about 8:35 p.m.
Yelm Police Department Assistant Chief Rob Carlson praised the officers’ actions.
“In my opinion, the officers used really good judgement,” he said. “In rural Pierce County there are a lot of hills and blind corners, and the officers were aware of the totality of the circumstances. They didn’t push the situation and erred on the side of caution, which I think was good.”
Following the chase, officers returned to Walmart and discovered the female suspect had stolen $29.91 worth of leggings, but were unable to identify the suspects from photographs Walmart provided because both individuals were wearing face masks.
At about 9:25 p.m., Yelm officers were notified that Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies had located the stolen Durango and the female passenger. Deputies notified Yelm officers that the man — who was subsequently identified — fled the scene on foot prior to their arrival and is still at large.
Speaking with officers after being apprehended, the woman said she had stolen the Walmart merchandise because she was homeless and pregnant. She identified the driver of the Durango as an ex-boyfriend she had known for about a month. She also told officers that she was scared while riding in the Durango and had repeatedly asked the male driver to stop the car, but he refused.
Yelm officers then advised the woman she was under arrest and transported her to Nisqually Jail, where she tested positive for opiates. Jail staff subsequently refused to admit her because they believed the woman might have complications if she were to give birth at the jail.
At the woman’s request, officers transported her to the Nisqually Red Wind Casino so she could call for a ride.
Yelm police forwarded the male suspect’s charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of reckless endangerment for the woman and her unborn child, third-degree theft and driving with a suspended license in the third-degree to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s office.
“Most likely, the Prosecutor’s Office will issue a warrant for his arrest if they find probable cause that charges should be filed,” Carlson said.
Firearm Stolen
A Yelm couple are missing one Glock handgun after an unknown person entered the wife’s open 2019 Toyota Camry on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and stole the firearm from the vehicle’s center console, Yelm police indicated. the Camry was parked on the road in front of the couple’s residence when the theft occurred.
The couple’s wife noticed that somebody had been in the car about 12:50 p.m., and that items had been removed from the console. A Yelm Police officer discovered the firearm’s serial number, and police dispatch entered it as stolen.No suspect has been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.