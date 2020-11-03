If you’ve driven or walked through Yelm’s downtown corridor within the last week, you’ve probably noticed the giant veil-like material draped over the historic Yelm water tower, located near the corner of Second Street and Washington.
The tarp is part of work currently underway to restore the giant 50,000-gallon iron stave to its former glory by sandblasting, priming and painting it.
The prep-and-paint job for the water tower — originally built in 1946 by the Chicago Bridge & Iron Company and used by local firefighters — is set to be complete by the end of November. The light installation is set to be finished as early as January, according to Steve Craig, president of the nonprofit Save the Historic Yelm Water Tower group.
The roughly $450,000 price tag to revitalize Yelm’s iconic — and likely tallest — structure is being funded exclusively through money secured through the Washington state Legislature. In addition to new paint and lights, the site will also undergo landscaping and a new kiosk and fence will be installed.
Work on the tower was set to originally start around this time last year, though inclement weather delayed the project a number of months.
The project has ultimately been in the talks for at least a decade by Yelmites witnessing decay of the tower’s beauty. Now, with boots on the ground putting in work, both citizens and leaders of the project are voicing excitement.
“It’s starting to get pretty exciting. I drove by there behind Tim’s Pharmacy and there were people out there looking up,” Craig said. “It’s both satisfying and exciting.”
The structure was the first water tower to be listed on the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation’s historic registry in 2017, according to the city’s Public Works Director Cody Colt, who added that it’s been exciting to get the ball rolling on this project.
“It’s been really nice to come into this position and get things rolling right away,” he said. “It’s just awesome to see it going.”
Leaders of the city’s Public Works department will manage the light fixtures once they’re in place next year. While the tower will be consistently lit, the colorful lights are expected to come in conjunction with holidays and events, such as Christmas and during Seahawks games.
Tracy Connally, the contractor leading the work through Connally Finishes LLC, said it has been great to work on such a treasured piece of Yelm history.
“I think it’s kind of an honor to work on it and do this project for the city. I live here, and I’ll be able to see what I’ve done for years to come … For the most part, people are liking it and it’s a cool project to work on,” the Yelm resident of 15 years said over the phone.
The sandblasting, priming and neutral white-color painting is all being done in continuous sections of the water tower, Connally said. For example, Connally’s team is starting at the top section of the tower and is finishing up sandblasting. Painting was expected to start early this week, and additional tarps will be installed.
“There’s a lot going on,” he said of the project.
The tarp currently on the water tower is used to guide falling pieces down to the area close to the water tower and to deter paint from getting on the sidewalk, he said.
The project has largely gone smoothly thus far, though wind at the high elevation and cutting tarps tend to be the current challenges at hand for Connally.
Connally notes that he’s had some fun while on the job. Almost a month ago, when they were just beginning work, he sandblasted a tic-tac-toe board onto the side of the water tower. For a few days, the pride of the city had on it what appeared to some residents as vandalism.
At least one person reached out to the city.
“I painted over it to cover it up, and I’d like to apologize to people in town that were concerned about it. I meant no harm, and it just seemed like a fun thing to do,” he said.
That wasn’t the only time he drew on the water tower, he admits. With spray paint, Connally wrote “Crazy Deen Loves Tammy,” in honor of his wife. The phrase is in reference to a lyric in Joe Diffie’s song “John Deere Green,” which originally goes “He wrote ‘Billy Bob loves Charlene’ in letters three foot high.”
The song was their wedding song, Connally said, noting that he’s since removed that as well.
Connally said one person who stopped on by to look at the work noted the tarp’s resemblance to a ghost. He told the Nisqually Valley News he was considering spray painting some eyes and a mouth on it to further substantiate the person’s comment.
As Halloween arrived last week, he followed through on that thought, to the delight of many onlookers who noted the structure looked as though it was dressed as a ghost.
