Denny Heck, the outgoing congressman from the 10th Congressional District, had a 14-point lead election night in the race against Marko Liias for the open lieutenant governor seat.
The four-term Democratic congressman was leading with 47.31 percent of the vote Tuesday night.
Liias, the state Senate’s majority floor leader and 21st Legislative District lawmaker whose campaign has been endorsed by current Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, was trailing with 33.81 percent of the vote. He’s also a Democrat.
Washington state Republicans were floating a write-in candidate in Joshua Freed, the former Bothell mayor who ran in the gubernatorial primary in August. Write-in ballots received roughly 18.88 percent of the vote as of Tuesday night.
Turnout in Washington state was at about 67 percent Tuesday night. About 3.3 million ballots were counted to date, with an estimated 523,000 left to count.
Counties will certify their general election results on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and the last day for the Secretary of State to certify the election results is Thursday, Dec. 3.
