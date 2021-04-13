Relocating to a new duty station comes with many challenges that can leave military families feeling financially strained. The stress of finding a new home can be intense, especially if the waiting list for on-base housing is months long and the move is to an area with a high cost of living like Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
To mitigate the financial burden and stress of finding a place to live, the JBLM Housing Services Office has joined forces with local private property owners to offer a Rental Partnership Program (RPP.)
Designed to help military families find quality off-base rentals in high-cost areas, RPP offers reduced rent, reduced or waived security deposits, no application fees and no disapproval based on financial credit.
“The RPP helps JBLM service members and their families find affordable, off-base housing,” said Judy Sak, the branch chief of the Housing Services Office. “The intent is to help ease the financial stress of moves and other major transitions by encouraging landlords to provide a 5 percent or more discount on monthly rent, waive security deposits and waive fees for credit checks.”
All married and single active-duty service members assigned to JBLM, who are in receipt of basic allowance for housing, may be eligible to participate in the RPP.
“This program is an incredible asset for those service members looking for homes and apartments in the area of JBLM,” Sak said. “RPP is also good for private property owners because they receive the rent payments through military allotments, thus reducing their risk of receiving late payments, as well as free advertising and lower vacancy rates.”
To enroll in RPP, service members must first qualify through the Housing Services Office.
“To qualify and enroll in the program, service members need to bring their orders or proof of assignment to JBLM, their latest end of month leave and earnings statement and their enlisted record brief, officer record brief or single unit retrieval format form to the HSO,” said Beth Wilson, JBLM Housing Division chief. “Once qualified, the service member will receive an eligibility certificate, set up an allotment and be well on their way into their new home.”
If a service member has an existing lease with a property that is subsequently approved for RPP and wishes to participate in the program, it is at the landlord’s discretion whether the service member may immediately participate in the program.
“Renting with a RPP property is a great way for newcomers to find a home near JBLM quickly and at a great rate,” Wilson said. “Even if the service member or family is waiting for a placement on base, the financial benefits of enrolling in the program are hard to pass up.”
Questions pertaining to the RPP may be directed to the JBLM Housing Services Office at 253-967-3581. Due to high customer volume, you may be asked to leave a voicemail. Please leave your name, along with the best number and time to reach you, and the staff will return your call as soon as possible.
For more information, visit home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/my-Joint-Base-Lewis-Mcchord/all-services/directorate-public-works/rental-partnership-program.
For a list of participating properties near JBLM, visit home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/application/files/1815/7963/5598/RPPListing.pdf.
