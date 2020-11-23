An angel on high hovered protectively over the cavity that only minutes before had cradled much of the enlarged, diseased liver of one Amy Lynn Weiss — heretofore destined to die but now very much alive.
It was about mid-day on Thursday, Oct. 29.
In human form, that guardian angel lay unconscious on a surgery table in the next room mere yards from Weiss, where for purely altruistic reasons she had just donated 60 percent of her healthy liver so Weiss, a Pittsburgh mother of two, could again lead a normal life.
The donor was Yelm resident Kelly Cornwall.
“She is just a beautiful person, just an angel,” Weiss, 45, said last week about Cornwall in a phone conversation with the Nisqually Valley News. “I’m lucky that I have a piece of someone like that inside of me. It’s wonderful.”
Until the day of the surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), the two women had lived separate lives 2,523 miles apart with little hint the other existed. Now they are forever bonded in a most intimate, unique way.
Their relationship formed in a circuitous fashion neither might have imagined beforehand.
Cornwall, 39 — who has been married to husband Adam, 41, for 18 years and has four children age 8 to 14 — earned a bachelor’s of music degree in organ performance from Washington State University in 2006. She studied for four years under then WSU choir professor John Weiss, with whom she kept in touch, and also knew Weiss’ wife Cheryl, but had never met their daughter Amy.
Amy Weiss, Cornwall discovered in January, was in a bad way.
In previous NVN reporting, Weiss had written that by doctors’ accounts she should have died a year ago. The more than 100 cysts that over the past four years had invaded her liver, ovaries, kidneys and abdomen had transformed her life into a slow, agonizing march to the grave.
Her liver, Weiss wrote, had grown so that it stuck out beyond her ribs, below her pelvis and out her back — and weighed 23 pounds, as she would later discover. Normal, healthy livers typically are the size of a football and weigh about 3 pounds.
“They cannot tackle my other organs to work on those cysts until my liver is gone, because it is so big they cannot see them and they are getting squeezed by my ever-growing liver,” Weiss wrote before the transplant surgery. “So with my liver being how it is, it’s a catch-22 with my other organs, and these multiplying cysts with my liver being what it is, is what makes it fatal.”
A liver transplant was her only hope — and in June, Weiss finally made it onto the national liver transplant list.
When Cornwall — who communicates with Weiss every year — heard about Weiss’s affliction, it struck a chord in her heart and prompted her to ponder donating a portion of her healthy liver to replace Weiss’s diseased one.
After learning that Weiss was on the liver recipient transplant list, Cornwall signed up on Aug. 17 to be a donor.
One night about four weeks before the transplant surgery occurred in late October, Cornwall called John and Cheryl Weiss to tell them she had decided to pursue the transplant operation with their daughter. At the time, Weiss and her 10-year-old son Anthony were staying with her parents as she struggled with her disease.
After composing himself, Weiss recalled last week, her father knocked on her bedroom door, walked slowly in and told her Cornwall’s news. She couldn’t believe her ears.
“My son and I heard the news, and both our eyes welled with tears because it was so surreal,” Weiss recalled. “I felt lighter than air and walked around in shock for a good hour. My son said, ‘Yea, Mom, now you can take me to the park again!’”
Cornwall, who has earned a part-time living since 2013 accompanying on piano the choirs at Yelm High School and South Puget Sound Community College, said before the surgery that she never questioned her decision, knowing somehow that she was the right one.
The Cornwalls, who are both members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, reached the decision in harmonious tranquility.
“What it all came down to is that the entire process seemed right the whole time,” said Adam prior to the transplant. “I feel peace and comfort that she (Kelly) is being watched over.”
Added Kelly at the time: “We are Christians to the core. We believe in doing the same things Jesus Christ would do if he were here. I believe by doing this for someone I’ve never met is a perfect example of what being a Christian really means.”
Asked what she thought Jesus would say to her now that she’s back home: “He’d say ‘Well done,’” she replied last week, tears moistening her eyes.
Cornwall’s altruism frequently overwhelmed Weiss as the two women prepared for the upcoming surgery.
“My first feeling is grateful, blessed, and honored ...” she wrote on Oct. 25. “My kids will have a mom now. I no longer will wonder if every day is my last … My parents won’t have to bury their daughter. This is all thanks to Kelly … I’m overcome with gratitude. She is giving me the gift of life.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those gifts are relatively rare. The most commonly transplanted organs, the CDC noted on its website, are kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs, pancreas and intestines.
“On any given day, there are around 75,000 people on the active waiting list for organs, but only around 8,000 deceased organ donors each year, with each providing on average 3.5 organs,” the site explained. “Living donors provide on average only around 6,000 organs per year.”
Cornwall was among them, and doesn’t regret her sacrifice for a second.
“If I regret my commitments and back out of them, what kind of a person am I?” Cornwall asked.
And how about Adam, who more than upheld his end of the transplant bargain?
The industrious father, after all — who teaches at Rainier High School and Middle School — managed to keep the home fires burning in his wife’s absence, but is thrilled Kelly’s finally home.
“I’m proud of what she’s done, and I’m grateful she’s home,” he said. “And I think the kids have really seen a great example of perseverance and grit.”
And now that she and Weiss are back home recovering, their lives will be forever interlaced and never exactly the same.
The two met for the first time a day or two before the surgery, had dinner together with members of their families, and placed faces where emails and text messages had previously sufficed.
“I just remember hugging her and saying ‘thank you’ when we first met,” Weiss recalled by phone last week.
For Cornwall, the kinship seemed meant to be.
“Amy was automatic family,” Cornwall said last week. “I could tell she was a good mom, was fun to talk to, and I knew she had more years to live. Every person is worth fighting for, and every person should have a chance to love and know she is loved.”
But donor and recipient had barely begun christening their new friendship before surgical nurses were suddenly wheeling them into their adjoining operating rooms two days later.
“I just told Kelly ‘good luck,’ and she said ‘you, too,’” Weiss recalled. “And then as we started toward our individual surgery rooms I said ‘we got this.’”
Cornwall recalls being nervous but not particularly emotional the morning of the surgery, though she worried a bit for Weiss.
“I was concerned for Amy, because I wanted the surgery to work for her,” she said.
For both Cornwall and Weiss, however, early post-surgery was no stroll in the park.
In an email to the NVN three days after the transplant, Cornwall wrote: “I was hoping to give you an update. We both have been too sick to really do so. Our ups are fewer than our downs but things are going well. We are slowly getting better. The surgery was very successful ... Heavy drugs are no joke …”
Weiss recalls being in a haze for the first couple of days.
“You’re kind of in a fog, just in and out of consciousness the whole time,” she recalled. “You’re taking little cat naps, waking up, and falling asleep again. It was crazy.”
Crazy, too, for Cornwall, who for the first two weeks post surgery ingested up to four different heavy-duty pain medications that left her barely coherent.
“They told my mother (who had traveled from her home in Maryland to be with her daughter and stayed with her the entire week after she was discharged) that anything I said during that time should not be used against me,” Cornwall recalled with a grin.
Karen Emmett, a clinical transplant coordinator II — living donor, at the Starzl Transplant Institute, stressed that both Corwall and Weiss face some restrictions in their daily activities as they recover from the surgery.
Both women, for instance, are prohibited from lifting anything heavier than 10 pounds and should avoid “bending, twisting, pulling or stretching activities for 12 weeks.”
Emmett noted that patients’ pain — especially immediately after surgery and for the next few days — can be daunting.
“As with any surgery, pain can be an issue,” she wrote via email. “We do our best to keep the donor’s pain under control. By keeping the pain under control, patients are able to get out of bed to walk and sit up in the chair sooner. In general, it’s not unusual for donors to have problems with constipation post donation from the anesthesia and pain medications.”
Adam, meanwhile, who as a teacher cycled his days between working remotely from school or from home, did his best to help alleviate his wife’s discomfort by sending video text messages to Kelly soon after her surgery. He also received updates from Kelly’s mom on her daughter’s recovery.
“For me it was very similar to how I’ve seen her after her C-sections,” said Adam after seeing Kelly for the first time after surgery. “She was loopy and looked worn out like she had gone through a battle.”
That battle escalated into a short-lived war about five days post surgery, when Cornwall suffered an emotional breakdown.
“I cried a lot, and part of it was because I went into the surgery not knowing exactly what to expect,” she said. “I knew it was going to be hard, but when you’re in the moment sometimes it seemed unbearable. At one point I said to myself ‘I can’t do this.’”
It didn’t help that her nurse on that particular day lacked the empathy Cornwall most needed at that point in her convalescence.
“She was unfeeling and didn’t listen to me,” Cornwall said, noting, however, that her other nurses had been “amazing.”
Add to that, Cornwall’s emotional leapfrogging from pain to exhaustion to loneliness, and it was perhaps inevitable that she would end up distraught — ”a culmination,” she said, “of things that built up to an emotional release.”
“There were the ups and downs of trying to manage my pain, constantly being interrupted by one person or another and being homesick and worried about the kids and Dad,” Cornwall said. “The only thing that got me through the dark side of the pain was that I knew I was doing the right thing.”
And now a bit more than three weeks since surgery, Cornwall’s surgical-site pain is already easing, and she’s looking forward to resuming a life in which her digestive system allows her to “eat without a lot of intense gas pain.”
“I feel that once my liver is fully grown, my body won’t have to work as hard,” she said.
According to Dr. Abhi Humar, clinical director of the Starzl Transplant Institute, who operated on Cornwall and then assisted Weiss’s surgeon afterward, the live-donor transplant procedures are challenging and complex — made more so when the recipient — Weiss in this case — has a profound chronic disease such as polycystic liver disease.
“Often half to 60 percent of the liver is extracted (from the donor), and we don’t want to damage the remaining part of the liver,” explained Humar, 55, who has been performing transplant operations for 22 years and routinely completes about three transplants a week. “In the process we are trying to avoid too much bleeding while we connect minute structures.”
And though the extensive dual operations themselves — as in Cornwall and Weiss’s case — last from about 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. — Humar believes the most challenging aspect of the whole process is merely finding livers to transplant.
“There are not enough organs for the people who need them, and many people languish on donor waiting lists,” he said. “Twenty-five percent of the patients in this country die from their liver disease before finding a donor.”
Humar expects both Cornwall and Weiss to be near their normal levels of health within about three months, though Weiss’s recovery should take somewhat longer because she entered the procedure with a severe disease.
“The general hope is that over time the liver will work better and better and the symptoms from the disease will lessen and the recipient can go back to a normal diet and a normal quality of life.”
Cornwall’s liver should completely regenerate within eight to 10 weeks. Humar said, though in the process she’ll experience some pain as her muscles heal from the incision and her bowel function returns to normal.
Right now, though, Cornwall’s too tired most of the time to think about her growing liver or much else.
“Simple tasks like taking a shower take a lot of effort, and eating is challenging because I have to have a low-fat diet,” she said.
In donating 60 percent of her liver to Weiss, Cornwall also sacrificed her gallbladder, which collects and concentrates bile, releasing it to help digest fat.
Said Adam: “She’s training her body on what she can and can’t eat now.”
And Weiss, despite continued pain and twice-weekly returns to UPMC for blood-work and other evaluations, is thrilled with her progress so far.
“Now that I have had the surgery, I’m able to eat solid food, and it’s been wonderful,” she said. “Before the surgery I lived on protein powder and primarily all liquids to get my vitamins and minerals, but now I can actually eat food, and it’s so awesome.”
Cornwall, for her part, is simply adjusting to her new body as her liver continues to grow.
“It’s like my organs are trying to figure out how to live with each other again,” she concluded.
Which just goes to show that even guardian angels face their own challenges now and again.
