Here we are in the Christmas season, but still in an unprecedented worldwide pandemic.
For most of us, Thanksgiving was strange enough not being able to have large gatherings as usual. Now, we face Christmas which must be far different that normal for most of us.
Thanksgiving for me was definitely different this year.
For almost 30 years, my family and I gathered with extended family every other year in the deep South in a rented facility in unique locations so that we would create new memories with people so dear to us during Thanksgiving. The tradition has provided multiple wonderful memories that each of us cherish. On the off years, most of us still had big family Thanksgiving feasts where local family gathered and thanked God for His abundant providence and sovereignty.
This year? While back in the Midwest, taking care of her elderly parents, my wife was forced to quarantine because her parents both tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, she tested negative after the quarantine. This Thanksgiving it was just three of us in our home, but it was still special.
I delighted in that it was just the three of us. It will go down as yet another unique Thanksgiving Day in our collage of memories. I will cherish it no differently than any of the others. I was blessed to share it with two people I love, and we were able to give more attention to each other than in the typical larger gatherings. It was good, and I’m grateful.
But now here comes Christmas, and we will be required to keep another holiday celebration small, again. Ugh!
Lately, I’ve been privileged to minister more to incarcerated individuals and Native Americans on a more regular basis. I’ve watched Native Americans take extraordinary precautions to protect their tribes and Tribal Elders from this virus. Some even have roadblocks to not allow any outsiders on their reservations. Additionally, I’ve been on the inside of 3 state correctional centers, and am very aware of how extraordinarily careful they are to protect their populations from larger outbreaks. Few from the outside are allowed inside, and those that are must be screened, daily, and are tested, weekly. Even with that, they are strictly trained to take extra care to prevent contamination while on the outside, and extra care to follow all safety protocols while on the inside (for example, masking, social distancing, washing hands, preventing cross-contamination, etc.).
I’m very aware of the toll this pandemic is taking on society. It’s clear the hardest hit are the younger people, aged 18-24, who are now struggling with anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts more than ever due to increased loneliness and isolation (see the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease reports and statistics).
Seasonal depression is a very real thing in the Pacific Northwest. Some of us already struggle with the Holiday season because loved ones are no longer with us or because tragic memories come to the surface this time of year. Add to those things the idea that in order to be safe we will all have to modify our Christmas plans to be smaller and very different this year, and we appear to be headed for trouble.
However, for Christians this seems like the perfect opportunity for us.
Jesus came, humbly, in the form of a vulnerable baby to a very poor, and seemingly obscure and unnoticed, set of unassuming parents. He was born in a very humble environment and had little earthly fanfare. His parents were humble people and the whole thing was quite isolated. For the birth of the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, it was certainly a small gathering.
In a world and time where and when people are feeling hopeless, restless, anxious, depressed, and afraid, Christians celebrate a Savior coming to provide hope, stability, purpose, excitement, and assurance. In a time when people are in desperate need of love and understanding, we celebrate the Master of those things. On top of that, as more are isolated, we live in a time when it’s easier than ever to connect with people through videoconferencing. Christians, our opportunities are so abundant right now to express the love of Jesus to a world in dire need of it.
Dealing with incarcerated individuals more than I ever have has shown me what real isolation looks like on the inside. These people have so little access to things and rightly so; after all, prison is not supposed to be fun. To me I see how they are blessed in many ways. They aren’t distracted by social media, video games, and the kinds of temptations you and I have.
Although it’s a very dark place, they all know it, recognize it, and deal with it. Because of this, it is much more obvious when the light of Jesus shines.
On the outside, many think everything is fine, and when genuine Christianity unfolds all around, it is often overlooked and unnoticed. It is certainly less appreciated.
Those dark places outside prison walls, in our world, are increasingly hidden within the walls of people’s homes. This is where young people are isolated and alone. It’s where senior citizens are hunkered down, staying mostly inside, afraid of this virus which is killing mostly older people. It’s on reservations and especially reservations which are not allowing outsiders in, protecting their tribes and tribal elders. It’s in the homes of neighbors all around us, who are trying so hard to comply with safe social-distancing practices.
Christians, now is the time for us to take that extra step to reach out and check on people who need to know they are not alone. Yes, we must engage in safe practices in order to not cause others to get sick, but we can still reach out in different ways. Don’t let people feel unloved, alone, or unappreciated this Christmas Season. It’s hard enough without Christians getting complacent.
Now is the time for action. Now is the time to shine the light of Jesus in this dark world. Now is the time to demonstrate what Christmas is supposed to be about. You read this column for a reason. God has a duty for you to fulfill. Pray and ask for His direction, and waste no time, daily, reaching out to people in need. Now is your time to live out your faith.
May God bless you as you do what you need to do!
“Make the most of every opportunity (Ephesians 5:16)!”
•••
Pastor Jeff Adams is a professional Christian counselor who travels the world teaching but serves our community. His column appears weekly. He can be reached by email at jeffreydadams@hotmail.com.
