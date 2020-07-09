In December 2009, I received a call about the Lakewood officers’ memorial service, scheduled for Dec. 8 at the Tacoma Dome. Pierce County Emergency Management needed community service club members and pastors to assist in the operations. Since I was a Lions Club member and pastor, I was an ideal candidate. It was an honor to be asked, so I agreed to meet at the staging area at the disclosed time early on that cold winter morning.
Things didn’t go as planned. Through a strange turn of events that morning, I was asked to be in charge of the public entrance.
It sounds way more glorified than it was. My job was simply to ensure memorial service programs were handed out as the public entered, and to be available to provide directions. Still, I was glad and honored to be a part of such a grand event.
There were over 2,000 officers who were part of the progression from McChord Air Force Base to the Tacoma Dome. More than 20,000 people packed the Tacoma Dome, mostly police officers from around the country, and there was a very good representation from the Canadian Mounted Police. It was televised on every major network in the United States and many others around the world.
The service was for four Lakewood Officers who were executed in a coffee shop in Lakewood by a coldblooded killer on Nov. 29 of that year. As it turns out, I actually had interacted with one of the murdered officers when she served with the Lacey Police Department. I was privileged to take photos and write about my account, and it appeared as the front-page, above-the-fold story in this newspaper after the service.
I continue to remember in my prayers the families of Sgt. Mark Renninger, Officer Ronald Owens, Officer Tina Griswald and Officer Greg Richards.
The country, world and our community were all devastated by such a tragic event. While we were still abuzz about it, another senseless officer killing occurred in our neighboring town of Eatonville. On Dec. 21, 2009, (just 13 days after the Lakewood officers’ memorial service), Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Walter Kent Mundell, Jr., was responding to a domestic violence call with another officer when he was shot. Fortunately, Mundell fired back and killed the shooter. Unfortunately, Deputy Mundell succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 28, 2009, almost exactly one month after the Lakewood officers were killed.
Since it was so close to the other horrific events when the Lakewood officers were gunned down, the world got behind our state as we planned another memorial like the recent one. I was called again and asked to do the same thing at the Tacoma Dome for Deputy Mundell’s memorial service on Jan. 4, 2010. It was grand and well-attended like the previous one, and it was nationally televised, similarly. I was also privileged to take photos and write about it. My story about the Deputy Mundell service appeared on the front page of this newspaper as well.
I continue to remember the family of Deputy Kent Mundell in my prayers.
Times have changed. A partial recording of one officer’s actions in Minnesota that led to the death of another man, George Perry Floyd, Jr., has been released to the public, and it has caused public outrage. We’ve all seen it, and all of us were extremely bothered by it. There have been three memorial services for George Floyd, largely televised around the United States.
Even though that officer and all the others present at this man’s death have been charged and will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted for any crimes, that isn’t enough for many of us.
Emotions have run high, and understandably so. Protests even occurred in our little community, and I’m so thankful the people of our community who engaged in the protest were peaceful. We all know protests in other communities in our state and all over the United States and even around the world have turned into riots and worse.
According to The New York Post, more than 700 police officers were injured in George Floyd protests (June 8, 2020). Several other people have been injured and killed in protests that have followed. Police officers have been threatened, attacked and have had many other acts of cruelty against them.
The world is in chaos, and it’s alarming and frightening for many. There’s the pandemic that is still taking its toll on us, and now this. Racism is another big issue that has surfaced in all this, and it’s been so very ugly — as prejudice of any kind always is.
It’s only been just over 10 years since the whole world got behind police officer memorial services that both occurred in our state. We’ve gone from being a country that uplifted, respected, honored and valued police officers, unashamedly, to one with communities, community leaders, politicians, citizens and more demanding the police be abolished.
Police officers have gone from feeling like public servants who make our communities safer to feeling like targets of hatred. They’ve gone from enjoying their jobs to wondering when they might become the next ones attacked. They used to often have meals and coffees paid for by patrons and business owners,but now must wonder if the next meal or drink will be tainted with something out of cruelty.
People all over the United States are buying up firearms and ammunition at such a rate that every place that carries them is out of stock or is extremely limited in supplies. It’s a scary time; a crazy, confusing and chaotic time.
I have been called, emailed, texted, messaged and asked about my thoughts on these matters. Most who know me know I’m not a stressed person. I simply don’t let things get to me. However, what’s going on in our world, nation and community is troubling to me. It’s clearly stressing a lot of people I know and love. So, I would like to share with you my thoughts that have been formulating through much prayer, study and listening to others over the past few weeks. However, my plan is to do that in my next column. For now, I’ll leave you with three paraphrased verses that might provide some insight to you.
“God is not a God of chaos, but of peace.” — 1 Corinthians 14:33
“Do not think or behave like the confused people of this world, but let God completely make you over to think and behave like He prefers, as you constantly stretch your minds. If you do this, you’ll know what God wants you and others to do.” – Romans 12:2
“All things work together for the good for those who heed His call and follow His plans.” Romans 8:28
Pastor Jeff Adams is a professional Christian counselor who travels the world teaching but serves our community. His column appears weekly. He can be reached by email at jeffreydadams@hotmail.com.
