What must it have been like for Joseph if he was already in Heaven as Jesus began His miracles?
I wonder if he was shouting to others saying things like, “Look down there. Did you see that? I taught Him how to walk, and He just walked on water!”
Maybe people asked him how it felt to be totally disrespected by his own people. I mean, come on, why didn’t anyone in his family let his 9-month pregnant wife stay the night? I wonder if people asked if it was disappointing to not be around as Jesus conquered death.
Did he respond with statements like, “Are you kidding me? If I was down there when they were spitting on Him, calling Him names, and torturing Him, I would have been knocking some heads together. I would have disrupted things, and embarrassed myself. I’m thankful I didn’t have to watch my wife cry over our tortured and dying Son. And besides, I was married to a woman with God’s favor. I was privileged to raise God’s Son. Life on earth couldn’t have been any better for me.”
I wonder how it felt for Mary, who was so humble. Was Gabriel’s message so troubling she thought to herself, “How could anything good come from Nazareth?” After all, it was a small, nasty, and very “behind the times” town. Most people judged people from Nazareth as worthless. Mary’s response to the angel was, “How will this happen?” Gabriel said the Holy Spirit would miraculously make her conceive, remaining a virgin, as prophesied. Then she said she would be a servant as needed. Her humility was commendable.
Over time we’ve over elevated Mary. Some brands of Christianity esteem her as high as or higher than Jesus. However, it seems Mary would have been very uncomfortable with that. (So does God. See 1 Timothy 2:5)
In her song found in Luke 1, she mentions God fifteen times in ten verses. As huge of an honor it was to bear God’s Son, she knew it wasn’t about her. It was His story (history), not hers. She praised and honored God, despite the fact she was given such a great honor.
I wonder sometimes how different it was for Mary than any other mother. As she said to the growing Son of God things like, “Someday you’re going to do great things,” she actually knew He would. There was no doubt. He had a destiny and God would see it through. How good that must have felt to her!
Do you ever feel insignificant? Do you ever feel judged by others as worthless? Do you ever feel alone and isolated – even among your own people, your own friends and family? If so, you can understand what Joseph and Mary felt as they were so rejected, entering into Bethlehem that fateful night.
The good news is God has demonstrated His mastery of specializing in using the outcasts, the discouraged, the people who feel worthless and judged by everyone. God constantly takes the most unlikely amongst us throughout Scripture and uses them for His glory and honor – if they’re willing. He has a long history of utilizing those deemed by society as no good, dangerous, losers, and outcasts. It’s clear God longs to use those who feel the most useless.
As the world struggles this Christmas, remember those who feel like outcasts. Sometimes all it takes is one encouraging word, one kind gesture.
If you just thought of someone who might feel discouraged or alone, why did the thought of him/her pop in your head? Is God trying to tell you something? Is He wanting to speak to someone through you? Go ahead. After a short prayer, make that call, send that message, go knock on that door, or whatever it takes to reach out and love people like you should.
It’s not about you. It’s His story. Be like Mary; serve as the Lord wills, and may this be a merrier Christmas for others because of it!
Pastor Jeff Adams is a professional Christian counselor who travels the world teaching but serves our community. His column appears weekly. He can be reached by email at jeffreydadams@hotmail.com.
