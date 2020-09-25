She was never one of the ones picked on in school. She was strong and outspoken. In her youth she set goals and worked to achieve them. Friends were abundant, and many aspired to be like her. She motivated others by her successes. She saved up to buy her first car, creatively figured out how to secure her own housing, and rented out space within it so others would offset costs. She excelled in her profession, as well. She was one of those who had Amazon packages, constantly delivered to her door.
With no known triggers, she suddenly found herself struggling with mental illness, then severe depression. You’ve likely seen her, and may have even interacted with her in our community.
She is beautiful, and even models. Her smile is hiding her deep sadness. For someone who seems to have it all together, she doesn’t seem like one who thinks about suicide all the time. But she does, and it’s dangerously closer than she lets on.
Her parents know, and they try so hard to remind her how valuable she is to them and how much they love her. Both parents are constantly hoping and praying others reach out to her and remind her the world is better with her in it. If you’re a genuinely caring person, her parents would love for you to pay attention and reach out to her. Is God going to use you to answer their prayers? For her sake, I sure hope so.
I know her, but I’m not sure if my encouragement is doing any good. I pray others reach out to her as well. It scares me to think of what might happen if she keeps thinking her life is irrelevant.
Maybe you don’t know her, but you likely come into contact with others just like her. They’re easy to miss. They seem to have it all together and even smile a lot.
Pay attention. Look for the signs. Get to know and stay close to others. Some really need you right now. Your determination to try to love others – even people you barely know – could be a life or death matter. I implore you, choose to be a people person. I know some parents who sure hope you do. I know a young lady who needs you to.
He grew up in our area, began his career and moved back. You’ve likely seen him if you’ve been here a few years. Quiet and smart, he was quite pleasant to be around. He was polite, handsome, and athletic. Since he was tall and muscular, nobody picked on him, either. He seemed to enjoy life and smiled all the time. It totally shocked everyone when he ended his life.
I knew him. It’s a horrible feeling to not see signs when maybe I should have. I never want that to happen again. I don’t want to know someone who continues to think the world is better without them. How could he not know I loved him? Did I not show him enough? I’m determined to proactively prevent it from happening again – if I can. Still, I sure could use your help.
Maybe you didn’t know him, but you likely come into contact with others just like him. They’re easy to miss. They seem to have it all together and even smile a lot. Pay attention. Look for the signs. Get to know and stay close to others. Some really need you right now. Your determination to try to love others – even people you barely know – could be a life and death matter. I implore you, choose to be a people person. I know some parents who regret their son didn’t have more around who could have intervened. I knew a young man who needed other people to love him more. I feel like I should have done more to show him my love for him, but it’s too late for that.
You’re hearing a lot about Suicide Prevention Month. There’s a reason for that. People of all ages, shapes, colors, sizes, economic statuses, etc., are struggling. Do what you can to love and encourage others. It’s not too late for those around us, struggling with suicidal thoughts. It’s not too late for you to start reaching out more, and noticing those who need to be noticed more.
Christians of all people, let’s show some love!
If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255.
“Let love be your highest goal.” – Apostle Paul, 1 Corinthians 14:1a (NLT)
•••
Pastor Jeff Adams is a professional Christian counselor who travels the world teaching but serves our community. His column appears weekly. He can be reached by email at jeffreydadams@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.