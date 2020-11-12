The winter rains have returned to Puget Sound. People unfamiliar with our lifestyle are sometimes incredulous. “Why do you choose to live in such a dreary place?”
Like the many names given to snow by the Inuit peoples, we have a variety of words to describe the subtle variations of our rain: mist, drizzle, showers, torrents, squalls, and gulley-washers. When my husband announces, “It’s raining pigs and chickens,” I grab my coat.
One of the characteristics I appreciate about north westerners is our resilience. Sure, there are times when the dark dank days of fall, winter, and sometimes even spring, feel diminishing. But for the most part, it doesn’t prevent us from taking a walk, or a run, or a drive to the coast where we can better watch the storm blow in.
Whether it is through adaptation or the sheer force of our wills, we refuse to be deterred by what most reasonable people call “bad weather.”
We could easily see ourselves as potential victims of the elements. Most brides know not to plan an outdoor wedding except for July, August, and early September. And even then, to include an alternate location. Our son’s late-July wedding included an unexpected shower that almost sped up the ceremony. Instead, we all accepted it as a sign of verdant life ahead.
Yesterday, while watching a black cloud crawl across the sky, I considered the relationship between life’s storms and our wills. It sometimes seems like we are victims of a series of never-ending storms — medically, politically, financially, and relationally. We despair that our powerlessness renders us unable to change the circumstances that swirl around us. We cover our heads, and wish we could similarly protect our homes, lifestyles, and the people we love.
We allow “bad weather” to diminish our hope that there are sunny days ahead—when the season changes. We forfeit our will, and with it, our joy.
A vast number of Christian theologians argue that our wills are bent, broken, and bound by our own evil intentions. In the ancient Hebrew tradition, the motivations of the human heart were suspect at best, thus the dark lamentations of the prophets and psalmists.
Situations swirling around me this past month have fed my own personal lament: three daughters with disturbing diagnoses, one attempted to hang herself and fortunately was cut down in time to save her life, and a daughter of my heart who unexpectedly lost her baby.
It’s not hard to wallow in giant puddles of sadness. It’s not hard to look at our own reflections in the water and imagine a distorted message about our ability to change the world for good. It’s not hard to wonder if God is so busy fighting viruses and political rhetoric and world-wide economic collapse that he forgot to unwrap the umbilical cord from the neck of a tiny, unborn baby girl.
Wading into the deepest part of life’s mysterious puddles doesn’t change our circumstances. It accomplishes little more than to get our feet dirty.
God has given us great gifts, perhaps the most important of them all is the ability to exercise our will for good.
We cannot change the weather. We can, however, change its effect on the people around us when we utilize our goodness.
The Christian narrative gives each one of us a life-saving flotation device to share with people who are drowning. On days when it’s coming down “pigs and chickens,” we have umbrellas and rain coats to share with others who are also getting wet.
That’s how we will change the drowning world — one gulley-washing storm at a time.
Editor's note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available by phone at 800-273-8255, and can provide free and confidential support. More information can be found online here.
•••
Sylvia Peterson is a former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of “The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide,” which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.