Now that we must stand 6 feet away from our fellow shoppers, conversations in the grocery store checkout line are nearly impossible. Forced to read magazine covers, I found a treasure. Time Magazine’s Special Edition: “The Power of Kindness - Creating a Better Life and a Better World.”
Although the premises are presented in evolutionary terms, they easily translate to creationism. The information works both ways.
“Experts say the roots of human kindness are tightly interwoven with those traits and tendencies that both define Homo sapiens and have enabled us to succeed. We evolved (or were created) to be relatively nice because it helps us form teams, and teams are more likely to survive than isolated individuals.
“Compared with many other mammals, humans are neither exceptionally strong nor swift nor stealthy. We lack imposing teeth and talons. Our five senses are comparatively blunt instruments. But what we lack in brawn and sensory acuity, we make up for—and then some—with our capacity for cooperation and collaboration.”
I think God knew we would need to get along with one another. That’s why He gifted us with the ability to be kind.
So what’s wrong?
Partisan politics, racial injustice and rioting, homelessness, addiction, violent protests both for and against law enforcement… the list is long and ugly. We are living in a country that is torn apart by abuse, oppression, conflicts, class warfare, and religious intolerance.
These problems all share one thing. People have chosen to abandon sympathetic compassion. If ever we need to cultivate a culture of kindness, now is that moment.
In the book of Galatians, Paul lists the characteristics that identify us as followers of Jesus. The fifth one is “kindness.”
Sometimes I forget that our cultural problems are not new. It was the same in Paul’s day. Maybe that’s why he emphasizes to be kind to one another. It sounds like a rather wimpy response in the light of such disturbing issues, but it isn’t. In fact, kindness may hold the key to solving a lot of our problems—those we see in the national news, and also the behaviors prevailing in the privacy of many homes.
We’ve developed a false belief that tells us we should primarily be concerned about ourselves: our rights, our privileges, and our happiness. In the process, we have forgotten that our national disputes will eventually fade away. The hurtful words and activities that are recorded in our souls will not.
Towards the back of the magazine, there is an interesting statistic. The communications firm Weber Shandwick found that 60 percent of the employees they polled said “they act uncivilly because they are overworked and stressed and don’t have time to be nice.”
Apparently a kind word takes more time than a critical, caustic quip.
Jesus is the ultimate model for kindness. Of note, the gospels reveal that everyone—regardless of their stature in Jewish society—every sinful woman, little child, blind beggar, Gentile seeker, and leper felt at ease when they were with him. No interruption was an annoyance. No illness was insignificant. Jesus was never in a hurry.
Godliness aside, I think I’ve figured out the difference between him and most of us. Jesus wasn’t easily offended.
The one who said, "All authority in heaven & earth is given to me..." had impeccable, unshakeable manners. When someone disagreed with him, Jesus gently walked away. He always treated people with respect.
Kindness cannot be taught; it can only be modeled. You and I have the ability to impact our culture, one person at a time, one situation at a time.
Change people. Be kind.
Sylvia Peterson is a former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of a new book, "The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide," which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
