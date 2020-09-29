A friend of mine was doing some contractor work using an excavator when I called him recently. He had some keys I needed, so he told me how to find him. He said to drive past this one intersection and look for a large field on the east side of the road. I did, but he wasn’t in any field I could see.
I drove back and forth several times, looking for this large field. A truck that looked very similar to mine turned in a driveway that was in between a thick hedge-row of trees, hiding what was behind them. Just after passing that driveway my friend called and said he saw me pull in and to drive on back. I said I saw the same truck pull in, but that it wasn’t me. The good news was since I saw the truck pull in about which he was talking, I then knew where to turn.
Once I got back to him I could see why he would think it was easy to find the large field. It was big, but there were buildings blocking the view of the hedge-row of trees. From his perspective the field should have been easy to see from the road. From my previous perspective on the road, it was impossible to see.
Life is often similar. From the perspective on the inside, things seem obvious to us. Yet, from the perspective of others on the outside, things are completely shielded.
Perspective can make all the difference.
Sometimes people have hedge-rows that blind others from seeing things from their view. Sometimes people are oblivious to those hedge-rows. They think others should know what others can’t know. Unless those people let others know what’s going on, others won’t know.
Other times people are blinded and don’t know it; they aren’t listening but think they are. Larry Norman, the “father of Christian rock,” was often harshly criticized for claiming he was a Christian while creating music that sounded just as good as secular music. He responded in a song with the words, “I’m not surprised cause you can’t see nuthin when you close your eyes.”
The Hebrew prophet Isaiah wrote, “Bring out the people who are blind, yet have eyes, who are deaf, yet have ears (Isaiah 43:8, ESV).”
We see the people around us, but do we see what they need us to see — from their perspective? We hear the sounds of their voices, but do we listen to what they’re communicating? Are we paying attention to the crucial things they’re feeling, thinking, saying, hiding, etc.?
Jesus called the religious leaders “blind fools” and “blind guides” in Matthew 23. Why was He so harsh to those who so proudly proclaimed their faith? Why did he call them out as being blind?
For one, they were oppressive, critical, judgmental and mean to others. The very texts they used (Old Testament) were consistently full of the basic teaching that God had “steadfast love” for those faithful to Him. Yet, they seemed to have no grace, and no love for the genuinely faithful. They were blind to the true nature of God, and had turned from teaching love and grace, and pushed an altogether antithetical agenda.
Additionally, they had spent much energy, anticipating a messiah who would become an earthly king, rather than a spiritual Lord, that they were blind to the true Messiah once He came. Although they longed for God’s prophesied savior of the world, they didn’t see Him as He stood before them. They, in fact, rejected Him.
Similarly, some of us are struggling through life, thinking others surely can see our struggles, but because we’ve put up walls to protect ourselves from getting hurt, people can’t see what’s really going on. We have a hedge-row, preventing others from getting too close. We’ve been hurt too much, and our defenses won’t let the people who really care get close enough to show it.
Also, similarly, we long for help, but don’t see it when it’s right in front of us. We think there must be more to life, but we’re unwilling to see what should be obvious. We’re blind to the answer that’s within reach. Even as we read these words, we refuse to think there actually could be something to this Jesus the Christians talk about so much.
I get it. I used to do that, too. I kept my guard up, and pushed back against Christianity. I had seen so much hypocrisy, I had discounted religion, and I missed out on years of hope and peace.
Finally, I dropped my guard. To my surprise it didn’t feel like I got punched in the face from dropping my guard. I let people share their faith with me, and I found some genuine people. More importantly, I found purpose, hope and peace in life.
Did I come across fake Christians, hypocrites who hurt others, including me? Yes. Even so, once I opened my eyes, I saw Jesus in genuine people who loved me despite my flaws. Once I opened my mind to others’ perspectives, I learned so much more than I ever could have with my closed mind.
How’s your perspective? Are you able to see from others’ points of view, or are you choosing to only see from yours?
If you’re curious about the Christian faith, talk to someone on the inside, someone who seems genuine to you. Ask questions. Get perspective. It might just be more eye-opening than you expect.
