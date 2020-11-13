Betrayal is a tough thing to forgive.
Pastors and their families often sadly learn they cannot get too close to others in the Church because too many times in the past people they trusted stabbed them in the backs. I've even had Church leaders advise me not to let anyone in the family get too close to Church members.
It's a sad note that Pastors and their families move far away from their biological families and their close friends to answer God's call, but then sometimes feel like they are not supposed to get close to others. Talk about alone and isolated!
I've met my fair share of people who have been so turned off by the Church that they vow to never try it again. Their main concerns usually aren't surface arguments about beliefs, but more about how they perceive the Church based on their personal experience. Their disdain for the Church usually is either about how the Church always begs for money or how it is so full of blatantly hypocritical people. Those adamantly opposed to the Church usually do so because of the hypocrisy they've seen.
Don't get me wrong. I think it's a poor argument to not do something because connected people aren't perfect. There is no such thing as a perfect organization because once a person enters, imperfections are certain. Nobody is perfect. The Church, just like any other diverse and large organization, will always have hypocrites.
While sometimes the critics are foolishly arguing with unreasonable expectations, too often they're right.
Please understand me. The Church is the Bride of Christ, and He clearly wants us to do our best to present her as pure and flawless (Ephesians 5:27). That's how we are to present ourselves, the Church, to Him. So, we are to diligently strive to do better. And it seems reasonable to present the Church as attractive to our communities. It's just a reality that there will always be some level of hypocrisy of some in the Church, and it behooves us as individuals within it to aim to be genuine.
I've personally experienced backstabbing by people we had loved, had in our home, and thought loved us back.
I've had people I trusted turn around and try to cause harm to my family and me with viciousness, lies, malice and more. These were people who claimed to love Jesus, and seemed to be genuine. These were people we had handled with much grace, but gave no grace in return.
There is little in life more painful than betrayal. It's especially painful when it comes from so-called Christians. There's an added level of hurt when you considered the bad actors to be friends. It just feels heavy when you lightened their burdens with much grace, and they increased yours with judgmental attitudes.
That's the way critics often describe hypocrites within the Church. Sadly, I've found truth in their analogies which illustrate where they find people who really show love to them. Too many people tell me they trust their friends in the bars more than people in Churches. Unfortunately, as life played out for many of them, it was the people in the bars who consistently were there when they needed them, and the people in the Churches were not.
Ouch!
It must hurt God immensely to see how sometimes bars do better than Churches when it comes to loyalty and to loving others; though bars have hypocrites, disloyal people, and unloving people as well. It's simply an unpleasant reality that in some cases critics of the Church have been loved better by their bar friends than their Church friends.
That is absolutely an indictment of modern-day failures in some of our local places of worship. It's an indictment of some of us as individuals.
Now, you might not like hearing that, but what do you think Jesus was talking about when He said, "Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you (Matthew 7:1-2, NIV)?" God will judge you the way you judge others. Do you give much grace? Could it also be applied like this: If you claim to be a Christian, yet are judgmental, people will see and feel that, and in turn be judgmental toward you?
As a pastor who has felt the brunt of cruelty of people in Churches far too many times (and I believe my experiences were overall great, compared to the stories of other pastors), I have found it extremely therapeudic to fully forgive betrayals and cruelties against my family and me. Trust is another is another topic. Forgiving mean people prevents bitterness, and certainly is the best alternative, rather than clinging to the negative experiences. Learn from them, grow from them, and move on. If you cannot learn to forgive the cruelest people, you will become distant - like some Churches want their pastors to be. Pastors who don't get close to people, won't minister well to them.
To prevent issues like this, the best thing to do is follow Jesus' basic main two tenets: Love God and love others. It's emphasized by Jesus as the main two things in all three Synoptic Gospels (Matthew 22, Mark 12, and Luke 10.)
Christians, I know it's not easy in a time of lockdowns and limited interaction with others, but we must reach out to others and love them. Depression is rampant. Mental illness is still on the rise. People still need the Lord. And with the resurgence of COVID-19, there's more isolation and less personal interaction.
If the Church is going to have a chance in demonstrating authenticity, rather than hypocrisy, individuals must do what it takes to reach out in safe and creative ways (phone, internet, etc.) to live out love and loyalty in these strange times. If we fail to love others, I suspect it is because we fail to love God first.
I implore you, brothers and sisters in Christ, forgive the cruelty of others in the past, and engage in genuinely loving others more. Our world is in desparate need of it, and the current pandemic seems to be putting an emphasis on the need.
Pastor Jeff Adams is a professional Christian counselor who travels the world teaching but serves our community. His column appears weekly. He can be reached by email at jeffreydadams@hotmail.com.
