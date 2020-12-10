Recently someone asked me if I’d ever seen the Milky Way.
At first, I thought they were referring to the candy bar. No, they meant “have you ever looked at the night sky without the interference of artificial lights?”
Once I recognized the seriousness of the question, my response was immediate: “It was a very long time ago—forty years. I lived in the desert where there was no electricity. Each night, while everyone else was asleep, I slipped away to see the sky in all its splendor and talk to God who spoke it into existence.”
In a world that is lit up for our convenience and safety, how often do we take time to “slip away” and look up at the constellations?
Admittedly, I spend more time bent forward, consuming digital material on my devices than I do leaning back to enjoy the transcendent grandeur of a night sky. I suffer from a common ailment: proximity.
Most of us cannot see the stars because of the artificial light that is constantly around us. There are thousands of visible stars above my head, but I cannot see them because my cell phone has a flashlight that I use so I won’t stumble when I walk in the dark. My tiny flashlight is a negligible fraction of a single star’s brilliance, but my flashlight’s proximity makes it impossible for me to see the night sky.
My inability has nothing to do with the brilliance of stars and constellations. It has everything to do with my proximity to lesser lights.
People often ask me, “why isn’t God easier to see? Why doesn’t He make Himself more obvious?”
I think we don’t see Him because our attention is focused on much “lesser lights.”
We spend most of our time bent forward, focused on our entitlement, addictions, sins, brokenness, material belongings, and our unwillingness to forgive. We live in emotional immediacy at the expense of more important things, eternal things. We don’t take time to lean back and ponder the Creator of the universe who transcends our proximal needs and wants.
God is present, shining forth through all of creation, but His light fades because our vision is dulled by lights that are closer and easier to see. Sadly, we are afraid that something bad might happen if we actually turned them off and set them down.
My greatest challenge as a Christian is to meet the mandate Jesus gave all his disciples when he said, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who does not believe will be condemned.” (Mark 16:15-16)
I often struggle to find convincing ways to point unbelievers’ attention toward the sky. How can I show the Milky Way to someone firmly grasping lesser lights because they are afraid if they let go, they will fall?
Isaiah wrote these beautiful words of prophesy regarding Jesus. “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light…” (Isa 9:2)
The apostle John said, “In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.” (John 1:4-5)
Jesus brought new light into a world that was dark with sin and confusion. Not everyone recognized him then and not everyone recognizes him today.
But for those few who choose to set down more proximate lights, nothing compares… not even the Milky Way emblazoned across a desert sky.
“…the darkness is passing away, and the true light is already shining.” (1 John 1:8)
•••
