My husband is creating a pantry on the near end of our garage. I enthusiastically support this endeavor. Our kitchen is small, and there’s never been enough room for non-perishables and my odd assortment of kitchen gadgets. While he builds, I am sorting food that has exceeded its shelf life.
Shelf life is supposed to be the length of time for which an item remains usable, but I don’t think that is consistently true. For instance, the shelf life of Twinkies is supposedly 25 days. I found a previously hidden box in the garage and ate three before I read the box. They had expired a year ago. Tasted good to me — throw them away or eat the remainder of the box?
Before continuing, I did some research.
Potatoes expire in two to five weeks, which sounds a little short to me. I toss them when they get mushy and begin to sprout roots. Peanuts have a shelf life of one to two months. That may or may not be accurate; ours never last that long. But canned goods are my real confusion. There is a date after which they cannot be sold, but can still be eaten safely.
Gimmicks have a metaphorical shelf life. Take pet rocks, for instance. In 1975 advertising executive Gary Dahl marketed stones from Mexico’s Rosarito Beach as a collectible toy. They were promoted like live pets, complete with cardboard boxes, a straw and breathing holes.
My Pet Rock sold for $3.95, and Dahl unloaded more than five million of the igneous invertebrates in six months. He walked away with a cool $15 million. They faded into cultural history after a relatively brief “shelf life.”
Ideas and thoughts have a similar maturing process. Philosophy teaches that some concepts — like a can of beans, a Twinkie, or a pet rock, become less and less usable over time. When exposed to personal experience, they reach their shelf life, collapsing in the light of newer ideologies. When they are deemed “behind the times” and accordingly considered obsolete, they are removed from the shelves of current culture.
There is, however, one thing that has no shelf life — truth. The Christian narrative of Father, Son and Spirit has no expiration date. Jesus describes himself as “… the way, truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me (John 14:6).” He boldly states an absolute that makes a lot of people squirm in today’s culture.
Universalists tell us that the Messiah’s words have exceeded their shelf life. If there is a heaven, surely all relatively good people will congregate there in the afterlife. In this “enlightened age,” absolutes are no longer acceptable. Like the can of green beans I found while rummaging in our garage, their date has expired. It’s time to purchase a new vegetable that tastes better and is easier to digest.
I disagree.
First, goodness on a sliding scale may be easier to swallow, but it leaves a lot of room for bitter aftertaste. Who gets to determine how much goodness is good enough?
And second, it is an ideology that stands in defiance of Jesus as not just bearer of the truth, but as the embodiment of it. Who among us has the wisdom to pick and choose which of his teachings should be believed and which ones have a shelf life shortened by current culture?
The truth of Christ’s teachings continues to be revealed in personal experience generation after generation. God who takes the human condition so seriously that he becomes one with it is a compelling narrative.
It has no shelf life.
•••
Sylvia Peterson is a former co-pastor for Bald Hill Community Church and an author. She and her husband are chaplains for the Bald Hills Fire Department. You can email her at sylviap7@comcast.net. She is the author of a new book, “The Red Door: Where Hurt and Holiness Collide,” which can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.