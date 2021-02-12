“The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest.” – Jesus (Luke 10:2)
A couple years ago, my wife and I took some youth from our community to a gathering where they were able to meet missionaries from around the world.
One was a graduate of my first undergraduate seminary, Ozark Christian College. His story is remarkably fascinating. It is said he likely impacted millions of people around the world, yet sacrificed a potentially huge business/political career in the U.S., preferring to return to his home country to share Jesus with destitute and impoverished people.
His sacrifice and service is worth noting, especially now.
Etienne "Stephen" Prophete stood out on the stage as he spoke with passion and wisdom. Our youth were motivated by him, as were all adults in the room. Afterwards, he spoke with me and asked if the next time I was in the Dominican Republic I could go down to Haiti and do some lectures for his church and school leaders. I told him I would look into it and look forward to the possibilities.
Understand that my first experience in the Dominican Republic was a shock to me. I had been to other developing countries -- the politically incorrect term being "third-world countries" -- but this one was more disturbing.
The poverty, the danger, the crimes, the corruption, the traffic, the lack of infrastructure, the overall sense of hopelessness, the extreme contrast between the wealthy and resorts and the average people, etc. -- there’s just so much negativity. Even so, I was continually reminded Haiti is far worse.
Both countries are on the same island, and both are so impoverished and way behind other countries.
Stephen, the missionary, graduated Ozark Christian College in 1974. Turning down huge offers of nearly guaranteed financial success in the United States, he followed the call of Christ, which meant a lifelong vow of poverty in a developing country. His clear impact on at least 100,000 Haitians has had a ripple effect, likely reaching millions around the world. This one man has made a difference. One person, heeding the call of Jesus, can impact many.
On Feb. 5, 2021, God called Stephen home. His mission will continue under the leadership of his son. Still, when we lose such a servant-leader on earth, the pain is very real. A hole is left for sure. Who will God raise up next to be a world-changer? Who will hear the call of Christ and make a difference?
Do you hear God’s call? Do you realize God can change many people for the better if more will follow and lead as He calls. Will you go wherever He leads?
One can make a difference. You can make a difference. The need is great, but who will rise up?
ETIENNE STEPHEN PROPHETE
December 27, 1939- February 5, 2021 (81)
•••
Pastor Jeff Adams is a professional Christian counselor who travels the world teaching but serves our community. His column appears weekly. He can be reached by email at jeffreydadams@hotmail.com.
