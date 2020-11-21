Cars snaked through the field and parking lot of Yelm Prairie Christian Center on Wednesday afternoon as dozens upon dozens of vehicles lined up to receive boxes of food that were being distributed by the Yelm Prairie Christian Center.
The boxes were distributed through a partnership between the church and God’s Portion, a food distribution ministry based in Centralia. This was the first truck in about two months that the church received, said Pastor Brad Carlson.
The community's needs have been immense.
“This is the worst we’ve seen it on one of these gives,” Carlson said Wednesday afternoon as he stood in the rain, flagging cars through two lines. “People have been bugging us for at least a month now, trying to go ahead and say ‘When’s the next give? When’s the next give?’”
This week’s 28-pallet truck was filled with combo boxes stuffed full of vegetables, protein and dairy products, Carlson said. The boxes were given to community members free of charge with no questions asked.
Many volunteers associated with the church gathered around the pallets, putting them into truck beds and back seats as many of them stood in a relentless November rain storm.
Mark Wessing, 65, of Yelm, said it’s important to serve the community as the pandemic rages on into its ninth month.
“We do the Lord’s work, and we’re out here doing the Lord’s work and we’re serving the Lord,” he said.
If you missed out on Wednesday’s give, don’t worry. Carlson said they’re hoping to get some additional trucks of food into Yelm within the next month per their contract with God’s Portion.
