Volunteers with Yelm Prairie Christian Center wave vehicles past Wednesday during a food and produce pickup event at around 3 p.m. Close to two dozen volunteers stood out in the rain and helped residents put boxes in their vehicles.

 Eric Rosane

Cars snaked through the field and parking lot of Yelm Prairie Christian Center on Wednesday afternoon as dozens upon dozens of vehicles lined up to receive boxes of food that were being distributed by the Yelm Prairie Christian Center.

The boxes were distributed through a partnership between the church and God’s Portion, a food distribution ministry based in Centralia. This was the first truck in about two months that the church received, said Pastor Brad Carlson.

The community's needs have been immense.

201126.news.prairiechristiancenter.er2.jpg

 Susie Carlson, wife of Pastor Brad Carlson, waves vehicles through Wednesday afternoon in the pouring rain during the church’s food pickup event.

“This is the worst we’ve seen it on one of these gives,” Carlson said Wednesday afternoon as he stood in the rain, flagging cars through two lines. “People have been bugging us for at least a month now, trying to go ahead and say ‘When’s the next give? When’s the next give?’”

This week’s 28-pallet truck was filled with combo boxes stuffed full of vegetables, protein and dairy products, Carlson said. The boxes were given to community members free of charge with no questions asked.

201126.news.prairiechristiancenter.er3.jpg

Yelm Prairie Christian Center volunteers and members of the church load up boxes of produce, milk and protein Wednesday afternoon in the pouring rain.

Many volunteers associated with the church gathered around the pallets, putting them into truck beds and back seats as many of them stood in a relentless November rain storm.

Mark Wessing, 65, of Yelm, said it’s important to serve the community as the pandemic rages on into its ninth month.

201126.news.prairiechristiancenter.er4.jpg

Pastor Brad Carlson waves vehicles through during a soggy Wednesday afternoon. The church was holding a food drive-through pickup event.

“We do the Lord’s work, and we’re out here doing the Lord’s work and we’re serving the Lord,” he said.

If you missed out on Wednesday’s give, don’t worry. Carlson said they’re hoping to get some additional trucks of food into Yelm within the next month per their contract with God’s Portion.

201126.news.prairiechristiancenter.er5.jpg

Volunteers with Yelm Prairie Christian Center take donations from grateful recipients. The church receives the food through a collaboration with God’s Portion, a food distribution ministry in Centralia.
201126.news.prairiechristiancenter.er6.jpg

201126.news.prairiechristiancenter.er6: David Fischer, 68, of Yelm, left, poses with Mark Wessing, 65, of Yelm, for a photo in the rain on Wednesday. The two were taking donations from individuals who had received food through Yelm Prairie Christian Center’s food distribution program.

