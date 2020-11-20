Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Friday reported the death of a female resident in her 70s due to COVID-19 as well as 52 new cases, which brings the net total reported since the start of the pandemic up to 2,736.
The death toll from the respiratory infection stands at 43 Thurston County residents.
New cases posted Friday bring the total number of new diagnoses this week up to 249.
There have been no new hospitalizations in about the last 10 days.
Transmission rates remain high in Thurston County. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County has reported 171.1 cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of late Friday afternoon:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 252 new cases. There was one new death reported, bringing the total to 224. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 237.8 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 13,948.
• The state Department of Health reported 2,132 new cases of the virus on Friday, bringing the total reported since the start of the pandemic to 139,543. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 9,717 and deaths are at 2,619. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 1.9 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 251,715, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 11,650,817 cases have been confirmed, with 1,141,950 of those total cases — roughly 9.8 percent — reported in just the last seven days.
