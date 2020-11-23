Despite the state’s COVID-19 onslaught, Washington managed to add 1,000 jobs in October while reducing September’s 8.3 percent unemployment rate to 6.0 percent.
But in a statement posted last week on the state’s Employment Security Department’s (ESD) website, Economist Paul Turek sounded a cautionary note about the improved numbers.
“The preliminary read on October payroll employment shows a very small increase once more,” Turek said. “Upward revisions to the data in recent months show a stronger recovery, but renewed restrictions on business operations in response to mounting virus risk put the recovery in jeopardy.”
According to the ESD monthly employment report, Washington’s October labor force stood at 3,989,000, exactly matching September’s figure. However, the number of unemployed workers dropped from 326,000 in September to 238,600 in October.
At the same time, the United States unemployment rate fell from 7.9 percent in September to 6.9 percent in October.
Thurston County had similar results, though the ESD’s latest figures were updated only through September. The county’s unemployment rate fell from 8.2 percent in August to 7.1 percent in September as the labor force decreased from 146,499 in August to 142,205 in the same time period. A total of 11,983 county residents were unemployed in August and 10,142 in September.
Along with drops in unemployment rates, initial regular unemployment claims statewide decreased 33.2 percent the week of Nov. 8-14 from the week before, though claims for all unemployment benefit categories climbed 1.2 percent.
A total of 16,837 workers filed initial claims during the week, down from 25,201 the week of Nov. 1-7. Total claims rose from 429,063 Nov. 1-7 to 434,114 the following week.
In the week ending on Nov. 14, ESD paid more than $128.2 million for 275,893 individual claims. Since the pandemic began in March, ESD has paid more than $12.4 million in benefits to more than a million state workers.
In Thurston County, 900 workers filed initial unemployment claims from Nov. 1-7, up from 531 the week before and 484 the week before that. The highest week for claims since the pandemic began occurred from March 22-28 when 6,844 workers filed.
By occupation from Nov. 8-14, employees in food services and drinking places filed the most claims, followed by specialty trade contractors and administrative support services.
In an online statement following Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest mandate restricting business activities to slow the spread of COVID-19, ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine sought to reassure state residents seeking unemployment benefits: “With Gov. Inslee’s announcement this morning, the Employment Security Department stands ready to assist any affected Washington workers while we all strive to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
“Whether customers need to restart their claim or are coming to us for the first time, all the information they need can be found at esd.wa.gov. While there will always be new challenges to address, we have learned much throughout this crisis that will help in the weeks and months ahead. We have updated our information, increased our staff, clarified claimant questions and upgraded our technology to handle this demand.”
