A single COVID-19 death was reported over the weekend, according to an update Monday from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
The 67th and latest death was a male in his 60s. This is the third death reported in the last seven days, and the fourth and final reported in February.
Thurston County also reported a mere seven new cases of the respiratory infection on Monday, bringing the total reported since the start of the pandemic up to 7,257.
Transmission of the virus in Thurston County continues to decline. According to the state Department of Health's Phase and Risk Assessment Dashboard, the county has reported 109.2 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days; that metric has seen a decline of nearly 21 percent compared with numbers from early last week.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Thursday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 85 new cases and two new deaths on Monday. The death toll from the virus stands at 466 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 36,428. Transmission remains remains moderate with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 191.8 cases per 100,000 people. About 11.2 percent of Pierce County residents have so far started the vaccination process.
• The state Department of Health over the weekend added 1,581 new COVID-19 cases (321,079 total cases), 95 associated hospitalizations (19,319) and 14 new deaths (4,956).
So far, a total 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with nearly 1.7 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 26,982 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days.
• The total number of COVID-19 deaths on Monday stood at 511,839, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 28,405,925 cases have been confirmed thus far and a total 76.9 million vaccinations have been administered nationwide.
