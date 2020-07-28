A seventh person has died from COVID-19 in Thurston County, according to a Tuesday update from Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
The latest death was a male in his 60s.
This latest person’s death certificate, as well as last week’s death, have confirmed it was due to COVID-19, according to Public Health staff.
The county also reported 15 new cases of the virus Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 609.
Of the newly reported cases, two were reported in individuals ages birth to 9, one in their 10s, four in their 20s, one in their 30s, five in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s.
On Tuesday, the county also updated its weekly COVID-19 report, which shows a total 42 cases of the virus found in the Yelm ZIP code, 98597; 17 in the Rainier ZIP code, 98576; and 17 in the Tenino ZIP code, 98589.
The percent of positive tests stands at 2.6 percent, according to information published Sunday by Public Health. A total of 21,673 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
Since the start of the week, on July 27, a total 31 new cases of the virus have been reported.
More from Public Health:
