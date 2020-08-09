Thurston County Public Health and Social Services announced Sunday that an 11th county resident had died after contracting COVID-19, there is one new outbreak to take the total to three and there are 14 new cases of the virus in the county.
"We have identified an additional outbreak in a congregate care setting,” Public Health wrote on social media. "This brings the total to three COVID-19 outbreaks under investigation in Thurston County. Of today's new cases, one is connected to an outbreak. The death announced today is not connected to an outbreak.”
The most recent death was a woman in her 80s.
The new outbreak is listed as being in a congregate care setting, just as the other two ongoing outbreaks.
Thus far, there have been 776 cases in the county. Ninety-nine of those have come in the last seven days, along with three deaths and two hospitalizations. One of the recent deaths was a man in his 40s, the youngest to succumb to the virus in the county so far.
There have been 657 recoveries. Since March, there have been a total of 58 hospitalizations in the county due to COVID-19.
The percent of individuals testing positive for the virus in the last seven days is 4.7 percent.
