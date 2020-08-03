Thurston County Public Health and Social Services over the weekend reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 25 reported on Saturday and three reported Sunday.
The total number of cases in the county now stands at 677 as of Monday morning. The county recorded 99 new cases of the virus the week of July 27-Aug. 2, with only one individual having been admitted into the hospital during that time frame.
Of the 25 cases reported Saturday, five individuals were under 10 years old, five individuals were between 10 and 19, three were in their 20s, three were in their 30s, four were in their 40s, one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s and two were in their 70s.
Of the three cases reported Sunday, one individual was in their 20s, one was in their 30s and one individual was in their 50s.
For more information and data visit https://bit.ly/39TnaSi.
