Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported seven new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus. These new cases bring the total number of cases in Thurston County residents to 437.
Two new people were reported as hospitalized on Thursday as well, with a total 41 having been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. Of the 437 total COVID-19 diagnoses, 277 have reported recoveries.
The total number of new COVID-19 cases this week stands at 59.
“This week, we have seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases,” Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek wrote in a Thursday letter to the community. “Many of the people who are getting sick are younger adults. This can be attributed to this age group attending more gatherings, being too close to others, and traveling throughout the state and outside of the state.”
Thursday’s new cases include a male aged between birth and 9, a female in her teens, a male in his 20s, a male in his 30s, two females each in their 40s and 50s, and one male in his 90s.
Abdelmalek added in her letter that while children are at a lower risk to develop severe symptoms from the novel coronavirus, they can still contract inflammation of the heart, lungs, brain and other organ systems as a result of the infection.
“We still don’t know the long-term impacts of contracting the disease,” she wrote.
Thurston County Public Health officials are still encouraging the public to implement 6-feet social distancing measures when out in public, wear facial coverings, wash hands frequently and stay home when you are sick.
