Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday afternoon by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county past the 700 mark. There have been 709 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
The county on Tuesday reported two new deaths related to the virus, one of which was a man in his 40s with no preexisting conditions, spokeswoman Magen Johnson confirmed in an email. The other death, a woman in her 70s, did have underlying health conditions.
The man in his 40s is the youngest yet to have died from health complications related to the virus. He is also the first Thurston County resident to die from COVID-19 without any preexisting medical conditions or health complications.
Johnson would not comment on if either the woman or man died after being admitted into the hospital.
Death certificates for the two latest deaths are pending review by Public Health staff. The total number of virus-related deaths stands at 10.
Wednesday’s new cases include one individual in their 10s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s and one in their 60s. One new hospitalization was also reported.
