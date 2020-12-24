The Rainier School District will be participating in a state-funded pilot program on COVID-19 testing and screening that is expected to expand testing capacities locally while also helping the state further understand the efforts of school-based testing and screening programs.
The school district is one of 10 districts in the state to participate in the voluntary program, which is being conducted through a collaboration between the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Washington state Department of Health, the district says.
“This pilot program will help contain the virus, protect our communities and keep students and teachers safe and healthy whether they are remote or in-person,” a recent letter from the district read.
The beginning date has not yet been determined, though it’s estimated testing will begin early next year.
Rainier is the only district in Thurston County participating in this project, according to county COVID-19 spokeswoman Magen Johnson.
The volunteer program will be open to all district staff, students and families. The program includes daily symptom attestation, free and easy COVID-19 testing, an outbreak response plan, contact tracing abilities, and isolation and quarantine planning.
At a Dec. 16 school board meeting, Superintendent Bryon Bahr said he had recently received a large box of testing kits free of charge that the district will be able to use.
Bahr stressed that this program will be completely volunteer-driven and is only for people who wish to be tested and participate. Students will need permission from parents in order to get tested.
“We’re not guinea pigs, we’re not doing any graph or anything. We’re just trying to make sure people in our community understand where we are in the epidemic,” Bahr said, adding that even Gov. Jay Inslee is encouraging school districts to develop the ability to do rapid testing in order to get back in the classroom.
This effort gives the district a running start in developing testing and contact tracing standards districts will be expected to develop once students are back in the classroom.
The COVID-19 tests the district has are oral, Bahr said. The tests will then be sent to a regional lab, with results expected back between 24 and 36 hours after the test is administered. Volunteer district staff members are expected to conduct the tests and undergo training on the process.
“This is a pretty neat opportunity for Rainier to be one of (only a handful) in the state,” Bahr said.
Eventually, Bahr said, the state is expecting school districts across the state to develop screening and testing abilities.
According to a question and answer form released by the district, an attestation program will soon appear within staff and student’s Skyward accounts. Teachers, staff, students and families will be encouraged to report daily whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.
When positive cases are identified through testing, the school will be expected to implement an outbreak response that includes offering testing to anyone who had contact with the person. The person will be referred to the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reporting flow chart.
According to the Q&A, all health information with students, staff and families will be kept private and protected under federal HIPAA guidelines.
The program is being fully funded through the state Department of Health, and the Gates Foundation is expected to provide technical assistance through simulating school reopening scenarios, developing information workflows and transmission modeling.
For more information on the Q&A, visit this link: https://www.rainier.wednet.edu/cms/lib/WA01001947/Centricity/Domain/225/COVID19%20Screening%20Testing%20FAQ.pdf.
While district leaders have shown enthusiasm for the opportunity to be involved in a zero-cost pilot program, participation might be scarce.
A November survey conducted with Rainier School District staff showed a majority of responders — roughly 61 percent — said they would not participate in a volunteer COVID-19 school testing pilot program. Roughly 49 staff members responded to the question.
