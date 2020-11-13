Daily Record High 88 COVID-19 Cases Reported in Thurston County as Surge Continues

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Friday afternoon announced another grim milestone in the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
Eighth-eight new cases were announced, marking the highest daily count in the county since the start of the pandemic in March. Additionally, there have been 18 hospitalizations and one death in the county in the last seven days. The total number of cases is now at 2,369, and there have been 39 deaths. Public health officials are still investigating or monitoring 12 outbreaks in congregate care centers.
Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek, Thurston County health officer, noted it was the third time this week that the daily case record was broken. Few of the cases are linked to outbreaks at congregate care facilities, she said, but rather community spread.
She implored residents to follow public health advice, especially as the holidays arrive and many are tempted to gather with people outside their household.
Here she is explaining more about the rise in cases: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqYKtrfREGk&feature=youtu.be
For more information on recent cases, visit the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services website at: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/covid-19-data.aspx?fbclid=IwAR2-SiS7ZNvYd4F4Z1edlp7TRtfpXeOAMRpmsLMx3-tOKgIgMSmmQNbeZJo
For more data, visit the Washington COVID-19 Dashboard: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/DataDashboard
