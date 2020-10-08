For the next couple of months, the city of Tenino in conjunction with the Thurston County Department of Public Health and Valley View Medical Centers will offer free COVID-19 testing. Testing will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other Monday at the Quarry House in Tenino, 149 Hodgden St. S. No insurance is required, and patients will not be billed.
The next clinic will be on Oct. 19. After that, clinics will operate on Nov. 2, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30; and on Dec. 14 and Dec. 28.
Who should be tested?
Anyone experiencing these symptoms: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
You should also get tested if advised by your health care provider or Thurston County Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.