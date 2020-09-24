Nine New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Thurston County Wednesday

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday afternoon reported nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of diagnoses made since the start of the pandemic to 1,152.
Of the new cases, a majority were reportedly in their 60s or older. Those cases include one individual in their under the age of 20, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s.
This brings the total reported since the beginning of the week to 18.
A total 17 Thurston County residents have died so far due to coronavirus-related health issues. Two deaths and 13 hospitalizations have been reported in the last seven days.
An average six new cases have been reported daily over the last 14 days.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported Wednesday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 43 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,555. Three new deaths were reported as well, bringing the total number reported to 169. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 38.
• The Washington State Department of Health has reported a total 83,702 cases of COVID-19, according to an update posted Tuesday night. A total 7,349 hospitalizations and 2,081 deaths have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 1,743,296. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.5 percent.
• The United States on Wednesday surpassed 200,000 deaths caused by the virus, according to a tally from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the total to 200,275. A total 6,874,982 total cases have been reported nationwide.
