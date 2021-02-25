Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported 22 new cases of COVID-19.
No new deaths were reported; the total death toll so far stands at 66 county residents. There have been only three hospitalizations in the last seven days, according to Public Health.
According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County has reported 121.4 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. That metric is declining.
Approximately 11.56 percent of Thurston County residents have so far started the vaccination process, with roughly 4.69 percent of the total population fully vaccinated.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Thursday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 150 new cases and three new deaths on Thursday. The death toll from the virus stands at 460 Pierce County residents. The total number of cases stands at 36,019. Transmission remains very high with Pierce County over the last two weeks reporting 198.9 cases per 100,000 people. About 10.8 percent of Pierce County residents have so far started the vaccination process.
• The state Department of Health on midnight Thursday added 988 new COVID-19 cases (319,498 total cases), 13 associated hospitalizations (19,224) and 30 new deaths (4,942).
So far, a total 1,411,453 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with nearly 1.64 million doses having been so far delivered to the state and its providers. An average 26,346 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days.
• The United States on Wednesday surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 deaths, with the total standing at 503,587, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 28,138,938 cases have been confirmed thus far and a total 68.3 million vaccinations have been administered nationwide.
